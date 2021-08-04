5 series and animated films to stream in August 2021

Between Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, VVVVID, Crunchyroll and Disney +, the (legal) offer of animated films and series in Italy is now quite wide. To help enthusiasts or simply curious to orient themselves in the best way and not miss the products of the moment, we have therefore decided to propose a small monthly guide. Among our reports there are both absolute novelties, with series made available in binge-watching or simulcast (ie simultaneously with the Japanese release of each episode), and recoveries of works of the past that are particularly important or loved by the public.

Shaman King (season 1)

Netflix

From 9 August

The new anime of Shaman King, produced by Studio Bridge under the direction of Joji Furuta, is a remake of the animated series broadcast between 2003 and 2006 and inspired by the popular manga of the same name by Hiroyuki Takei (published in Italy by Star Comics).

The story follows the adventures of a young descendant of an ancient family of shamans, capable of interacting with spirits and controlling them. The boy will participate in a tournament between shamans, to compete for the title of Shaman King.

What if…? (season 1)

Disney +

From 11 August

This is the first animated series produced directly by Marvel Studios and reimagines some famous events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, similar to what the Marvel Comics comic series of the same name did (of which Panini Comics has recently collected in volume i first numbers).

Among the protagonists of the 10 episodes of which the first season is composed – which will be available on a weekly basis – there are Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and many others, engaged in alternative adventures to those seen so far in the films . The narrator is Uatu the Watcher, a character well known to comic fans.

What If…? is directed by Bryan Andrews (who in the recent past has worked as a storyboard artist on many major Marvel films) with AC Bradley (Trollhunters – Tales of Arcadia) as lead writer.

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice a Time

Amazon Prime Video

From 13 August

This is the latest Evangelion film and is the fourth in the cycle Rebuild of Evangelion, arrived later Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone, Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance And Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo, respectively from 2007, 2009 and 2012. The three previous feature films will also be made available on Amazon Prime Video on the same day.

The film is directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki, Katsuichi Nakayama and Mahiro Maeda, as well as Hideaki Anno, director and creator of the original series. The story sees some of the main characters committed to saving the city of Paris, while the protagonists Shinji, Asuka and Rei roam Japan.

Fena: Pirate Princess

Crunchyroll

From 14 August

A new original Crunchyroll and Adult Swim production directed by Kazuto Nakazawa and written by Asako Kuboyama, starring a young orphan who in the nineteenth century lives on a small island subject to the British Empire. The girl will be able to free herself from oppression and will travel the seas in search of a mysterious and utopian place.

On August 14, the series will debut with a double episode available only to Crunchyroll subscribers, continuing on a weekly basis for a total of 12 episodes. Non-subscribers to the platform will be able to follow the series for free starting from 21 August.

Edens Zero (season 1)

Netflix

From 26 August

It is the series inspired by the manga of the same name written and drawn by Hiro Mashima (published in Italy by Star Comics), who is also the author of Fairy Tail And Rave. The anime is directed by Yuushi Suzuki and scripted by Mitsutaka Hirota, for character design by Yurika Sako and production by JC Staff (Prison School, One Punch Man season 2).

The protagonist of the story is Shiki, a boy who lives in a city populated by robots, with whom he lives peacefully. One day he meets another human being, Rebecca, and from that moment a journey through the galaxy will begin.

