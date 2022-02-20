5 series on fashion that you can not stop watching

From how to choose the perfect outfit to the secrets of the world of catwalks. These unknowns are cleared up in various programs, movies and reality shows available for fashion fans on the most popular streaming platforms.

In his first season he was presented by Alexa Chung and Tan France. The great surprise of the second edition is the participation of the model Gigi Hadid as hostess, which has generated much expectation in the public.

“Who would have thought when we met on Facetime 4 years ago, that today we would host NEXT IN FASHION TOGETHER,” said the British designer when confirming the announcement. The program has been very successful and praised for highlighting the talent of amateur designers who must meet weekly challenges that are presented on a catwalk before a demanding jury.

This Japanese production series deals with the story of Mayuko, a young woman who starts working in a haute couture store in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in Tokyo. She will learn everything about the fashion business from Mayumi Nanjo, founder of the firm Emotion and who has a spirit similar to Anna Wintour, considered the most powerful woman in the contemporary fashion industry.

Charlize Theron is the producer of this comedy that narrates the life of the American businesswoman Sophia Amoruso, who at 27 years of age manages to build a fashion empire on the Internet. Britt Robertson, famous for movies like Tomorrowland and The Longest Ride, stars in this project that shows the empowerment of Amoruso who before founding Nasty Ga was bankrupt and on the verge of eviction.

Participants compete with each other to create an amazing design with some limitations, mainly money or materials. The hostess of the show, the top model Heidi Blum, informs the contestants about the theme of each challenge that is evaluated by specialized judges.

Season 19 had the Nicaraguan designer Shantall Lacayo as the winner with a prize of a prize of 250,000 dollars and the sponsorship of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Other Latinos have stood out in the competition, such as the Colombian Johan Sebastián Gray who won the highest award in season number 17.

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 27, two months after Netflix tried its luck with the reality show Next in Fashion hosted by Queer Eye stylist Tan France. A total of 12 designers demonstrate their talent for sewing with a maximum prize of 1 million dollars.

Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie and other coaches travel to auditions including in cities like New York, Paris and Tokyo. The second season arrived in July 2021 with several celebrities as judges, including Jeremy Scott and Winnie Harlow.