5 Series on medicine and health that you can NOT miss on HBO Max

In recent decades, HBO television series have established themselves as one of the most popular entertainment options in the world, but there is one genre in particular that attracts millions and that is medical dramas.

Actually we have to Grey’s Anatomy as a great pillar of this category, and will continue to be with the renewal for 19 seasons, but there are MORE THAN ONE that are currently causing a furor in the HBO Max streaming service and TODAY we show them to you.

a miracle

The Serie “A Milegre” is a Turkish production released in 2019. Its cast includes Taner Ölmez, Onur Tuna, Sinem Ünsal, Hazal Türesan, Murat Aygen, Reha Özcan, Firat Altunmese, Hakan Kurtas and Özge Özder. Turkey is the second largest exporter of television fiction in the world, after the United States.

The plot revolves around Ali Vefa, who has always dreamed of being a doctor since he was little. Despite suffering from a rare condition called “Sage Syndrome” Ali managed to complete his medical studies. To specialize, Ali leaves his small town and travels to Istanbul to work as a resident in the surgery department of a large hospital, where his mentor is the medical director. There she will have to overcome their social limitations and the prejudices of patients and companions, but you will also find a family capable of valuing your special abilities.

In therapy

Adapted from a hit show in Israel, this HBO original series features sessions in a psychiatric clinic. With its premiere in 2008, the drama series currently has 4 seasons, the fourth of which premiered in 2020 and features actress Uzo Aduba in the lead role. The series also has a Brazilian version called “Therapy Session”, a Portuguese version called Therapy and an Argentine version called En Therapy.

The episodes focus on therapist Paul (Gabriel Byrne), who demonstrates complete self-confidence and understanding of his patients, but you feel insecure in dealing with your own personal problems. In the first season, therapist Paul welcomes five patients, including a suicidal teenager, to sessions in his office.

Getting On

Based on a british tv show blockbuster series Getting On It aired on the HBO channel in 2013 and is currently in the streaming service’s catalog. Made of 3 seasons of 6 episodes each, the series humorously depicts the routine of employees at a California geriatric hospital. The doctors and nurses in the unit have to deal with their personal conflicts, while suffering from bureaucracy and overwork.

The series takes place at the Billy Barnes Extended Care Unit in the Mount Palms Memorial Hospital in Long Beach, Calif. The plot follows the lives of the staff involved in the day-to-day running of the ward, specifically Dr. Jenna James (Laurie Metcalf), the ward’s director of medicine; Dawn Forchette (Alex Borstein), the head nurse; Didi Ortley (Niecy Nash), nurse; and Patsy De La Serda (Mel Rodríguez), the supervising nurse.

Knicks

With its debut in 2014, the series The Knick has only 2 seasons, both with 10 episodes. The series is a dramatic genre and is set in the 1900s, where the hospital, innovative surgeons, nurses and staff must overcome the limitations of the medical knowledge and practice of the time to avoid staggering mortality rates.

At the turn of the 20th century, New York’s Knickerbocker Hospital is staffed by a team of qualified physicians, including the ambitious and innovative surgeon John Thackery. In an era of limited resources and a high mortality rate, he must deal with his addictions. Series directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Clive Owen, showing the routine of the unit.

Psi

Psi is a drama series produced by HBO and released in 2014. Created by Contardo Calligaris and directed by Max Calligaris and Marcus Baldini, the series references the novels Story of Love Y A Woman of Vermelho and Whitealso written by Contardo and has 4 seasons .

Filmed in São Paulo, the series narrates, with comic touches, the adventures of the psychiatrist and psychologist Carlo Antonini, inside and outside the office. Interested in unconventional cases, he will suffer in his personal life the consequences of facing the existential questions of the modern world, which will make him rethink the meaning of his profession.

