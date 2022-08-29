5 series on Netflix most viewed at the moment

If you want to spend a full weekend with the series and you don’t know where to start, we’ll tell you which ones are the most chosen this week on Netflix

September is getting closer and that is why Netflix has already made available to all its users the news that will be arriving this month, especially with regard to series.

This month, the fifth season of Cobra Kai is eagerly awaited, which brought back the characters from the original Karate Kid trilogy more than three decades later. It will be available on Netflix from next September 9 and will mark, as confirmed with the release of the first images, the return of a fearsome opponent of the hero Daniel LaRusso.

is also coming The king, Vicente Fernandezbased on the life and career of Mexican music icon Vicente Fernández over seven decades and, with great expectation, the second season of the magical world that was born with Destiny, the winx saga.

And while the premieres continue, we tell you in this note which are the 5 most watched series on Netflix during this week of August, according to the specialized portal Flix Patrol, and that they are setting trends among users of this platform.

The 5 most watched series on Netflix this week

1. Passion of hawks on Netflix

Although it is a Colombian series from 2003, Passion of Hawks It occupies the first place of the most watched series this week on Netflix. It is the story of three brothers who seek to avenge the death of a loved one, but in the end they end up getting emotionally involved with the daughters of the person responsible. Created by Julio Jiménez, it stars Mario Cimarro, Danna García and Juan Alfonso Baptista. At the moment, only the first season is available, from 20 years ago, but he has already bought the rights to the second part, and it will soon be included in his catalog.



2. Where there was fire

Clues to his brother’s murder lead Poncho to join a firehouse, where finds romance, a missing family member…and a serial killer.

Starring: Eduardo Capetillo, Itatí Cantoral and Esmeralda Pimentel.



3.Echoes

For years, a pair of twins secretly exchanged lives. But when one of them disappears, their lives begin to fall apart.

This series created by Vanessa Gazy, stars Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer and Karen Robinson.



4. My other self (Zeytin Agaci)

My other self (Zeytin Agaci) is an eight-episode Turkish series that is currently in fourth position among the most watched series in Argentina through Netflix. It’s based on the story of three friends who arrive in a coastal town where they connect with their spiritual side and, without imagining it, they face family traumas from the past.

It stars Tuba Büyüküstün (as Ada), Seda Bakan (as Leyla), and Boncuk Yilmaz (as Sevgi). They are accompanied by Riza Kocaoglu, Firat Tanis, Murat Boz, Serkan Altunorak, Ali Bahadir Bahar, Füsun Demirel, Mehtap Demirel and Umut Kurt.



5. Manifesto, supernatural drama on Netflix

A plane mysteriously lands years after taking off, and the people on board are thrown back into a world that has gone on without them and are confronted with strange new realities. This supernatural drama originally premiered in 2018 and aired on NBC for three seasons. Currently, Manifesto is already in the Netflix catalog.