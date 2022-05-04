5 series that are killing it outside but we still can’t see it in Spain – Series news

We are not complaining about a lack of options, but there is a danger of excessive ‘hype’ and ‘spoilers’.

We can’t complain about watching few series… can we?

Maybe yes, since despite the fact that the different chains and streaming platforms release dozens of new titles a month, the reality is that not all of them end up being seen in Spain or they do so really late while the ‘hype’ becomes unbearable during its viewing in the USA and increases the danger of eating the odd ‘spoiler’.

A clear example could be how i met your father, which will finally see the light of day in our country on May 11 at the hands of Disney+ but which has long since ended its journey on Hulu with a long-awaited first season full of surprises. But it is not the only one.

Although the options seem limitless and there are almost more SVOD services than subscriptions we can afford, new platforms appear on the horizon and with catalogs that will include some of those series that are talked about so much outside but are not yet available In our country.

Take note of some of them below, because they deserve to be on your radar.

Bel Air

Being The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air one of the series of the 90s most fondly remembered by millennial viewers, it is not surprising that the announcement of a ‘reboot’ 30 years later was received with great anticipation and nostalgia. We all wanted to know who would pick up the baton from Will Smith at the helm of the series, as well as get a first look at new versions of the various members of the Banks family.

This is how the new Will, Carlton and the rest of the Banks are in the dramatic ‘remake’ of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

And yes, we have been able to learn all these details and some more, but in Spain we have not yet had the opportunity to see Jabari Banks in the shoes of the unforgettable young man from West Philadelphia who, after some problems in his neighborhood, is forced to moving with his uncles and cousins ​​to a luxurious mansion and dealing with an elitist environment with which he has nothing to do. Still full of winks and maintaining the characters of the original, Bel Air It totally deviates from the tone of the original series, and can be described as a dramatic version of history that goes much deeper into issues of race and social class.

In the United States it is already the most watched series in the history of Peacock, the platform of ‘streaming’ of NBCUniversal, but in Spain it has not yet seen the light. What does seem very likely is that it will be part of the initial catalog of the SkyShowtime platform that will foreseeably see the light of day in 2022 and that will combine Peacock and Paramount +.

The Girl from Plainville





You don’t know it yet, but one of the series you need to watch in 2022 is The Girl from Plainvillea ‘true crime’ fiction about one of the most viral, mediatic, controversial and commented criminal cases of our century. The story sounds familiar to you without any doubt: Conrad Roy, A 17-year-old boy commits suicide inside his car by breathing carbon monoxide. The year was 2014 and his girlfriend, Michelle Carter, had been encouraging him to do it for a while. When the authorities became aware of the numerous text messages that the young people had exchanged up to the exact moment of the suicide and in which Carter’s repeated insistence was clearly reflected, the young woman was charged with involuntary manslaughter and brought to court for her crime. .

An unprecedented case in history that caused many to question whether it was really a crime to tell someone to take their own life and that generated an important debate about the consequences that certain actions and behaviors can have on other people and why they should constitute a crime.

Not many years ago, HBO released a two-part documentary film, I Love You, Die, which delved into the case, but The Girl from Plainville is a fictional series starring Elle Fanning in the role of Michelle Carter that has been broadcast in the United States from March to May of this year by Hulu. In Spain it has already been announced that it will be released on Starzplay in 2022, but a release date has not yet been confirmed.

Halo

One of the series that has recently premiered in the United States and that in Spain we have been wondering for more than a month when the hell we will have the opportunity to see in Spain is Haloadaptation to real action title of the famous Xbox video game saga. The sci-fi action series stars the Orange is the New Black actor and american gods Pablo Schreiber in the skin of Master Chief and, as his first previews promised, it seems that it is pure adrenaline.

In it, lovers of the 343 Industries title can -will- be able to enjoy a story set in the universe of the most iconic Xbox title and which, according to its official description, “dramatizes an epic conflict in the 26th century between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant“.

The series, which is already guaranteed a second season, has been unevenly received in its original broadcast on the Paramount+ streaming platform, but without a doubt it has been making waves week after week since its debut last March. . for now Spanish fans of the video game franchise have to resist the desire, but it seems that we will be able to see it once the SkyShowtime platform is launched in our country.

1883





Another series that has generated a lot of ‘hype’ in the United States during the broadcast of its first season has been 1883the long-awaited prequel series of Yellowstonethe ‘western’ starring Kevin Costner and Wes Bentley and that already has four seasons and a fifth already confirmed, although currently none of them can be seen on any chain or ‘streaming’ platform in our country.

In 1883 tells the story of the Dutton family as they journey west across the Great Plains to the last bastion of untamed America during the year 1883 and try to ensure a better future for themselves and their generations to come. . What if, perhaps the ‘western’ is not the most popular genre, but the enormous consensus of critics, who have dedicated some praise that are big words, such as “brilliant” or the “perfect western”, continues to attract attention.

also of Paramount+, 1883 will debut in Spain with the help of SkyShowtime with the guarantee of its good work on the other side of the ocean.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds





Another of the Paramount+ series that we will have to wait for the launch of the new SkyShowtime platform in Spain to be able to enjoy is the new series of the mythical Star Trek galactic franchise: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Its official premiere takes place across the pond on May 5 of this year, but critics are already surrendering at his feet and making the ‘hype’ grow to unsuspected limits among the millions of fans of the franchise around the world.

Developed by Akiva Goldsman and Alex Kurtzman and with Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Rebecca Romijn and Paul Wesley as the new versions of characters as mythical as Pike, Spock, Number One or Captain Kirk respectively, the series has been conceived as a spin-off of Star Trek Discovery and follows the adventures of the characters on their missions around the galaxy a decade before the arrival of the USS Enterprise.

With a score of 100% in Rotten Tomatoessome critics do not hesitate to say loud and clear that the new series is the best franchise title we’ve seen in years.

