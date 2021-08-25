5 series to watch in streaming to say goodbye to summer

Period drama and love stories, thrilling horror, surreal comedies and family dramas consumed in beautiful resorts: here are the stories to live with TV series to greet the summer season.

Reluctantly, again this year we are approaching the end of the summer, and with this, of the vacation, walks on the beach and leisure away from the office. If you don’t belong to the minority of detractors of this season and of all that it entails – heat, sweat, endless hours of light, rude vacationers and deadly boredom – the last days of August coincide with a moment of infinite sadness (although autumn, technically, does not arrive before 22 September). The series offer a cure for everything, even for the feeling that accompanies the farewell to the summer season: there are some set in sunny and exotic places to lull you into nostalgia, there are period drama to escape to a bygone era, there are horror – the main genre of the American cinematographic summer -, the youthful love stories to relive the flirtations at the sea and those that distract us with their curious premises. Here, then, are five series to say goodbye to summer.

1. The White Lotus

This American miniseries from August 30 on Sky and Now tells of vacationers of a resort exclusive that meet at the airport at the end of their stay and retrace the previous days, in which the lazy everyday life of beach-side vacationers is dappled by moments of family, personal and identity crisis. The protagonists are a family dominated by a successful but suffocating matriarch; a newlywed couple undermined by the social divide; an insecure, grieving middle-aged woman and the resort staff forced to endure the whims of spoiled and classy customers. Desired as a period of relaxation and fun, the stay a White Lotus proves to be the test case for mature Nicole’s relationships (Connie Britton, American Horror Story) and Mark (Steve Zahn, American Pie), the young and inexperienced Shane and Rachel (Alexandra Daddario, True Detective) and of those who orbit around them, in a crescendo of suppressed resentments and tensions destined to destroy or restore these relationships in crisis.

2. Nevertheless

Netflix original K-drama available August 29, Nevertheless is the ideal series to say goodbye to summer with a touch of romance. Set in an art institute, it follows the sentimental experiences of a small group of aspiring university artists, each with a different approach to love and relationships. There is the introverted tenaciously monogamous in love with the friend who loves to flirt; there is couple of friends who struggles to admit mutual attraction; there is the tested couple who have to take the big step of living together; and then the jealous and manipulative ex, the girl perpetually in love with the wrong person and thediehard playboy. Nevertheless focuses on the latter two; she (Han So-hee, The world of the Married) has a name, Nabi, reminiscent of butterflies, she has just been betrayed by her partner and is wary and introverted; he (Song Kang, Sweet Home) he is obsessed with butterflies and flies from one relationship to another, becoming cold and distant when intimacy reaches his tolerance level and approaching when he feels his partner slipping away. She is lucid and at times cynical reflection on the mechanisms of love with a heartening ending, perfect for those who, together with the holidays, have also left behind a summer flirt.

3. The Could’ve-Gone-All-the-Way Committee

The series with the most curious plots are often the prerogative of Japanese shows. It is also the case of this Netflix production that follows the talks between an anomalous jury and the defendant: the latter submits the cases of a ‘missed opportunity of its past to the commission and this evaluates whether it could have been resolved positively or if it was destined for failure anyway. The missed opportunities commission is chaired by optimists Yuzuru and Oashishu (Takayuki Yamada from Gantz And Crows Zero) and the more skeptical Ayako. The defendants, one per episode, are men and women who have failed to come forward in relationships, allowing a potential friendship or love to blossom. Bizarre, surreal and original, The Could’ve-Gone-All-the-Way Committee it is the ideal binge-watching to say goodbye to summer with a smile and a light heart towards personal regrets.

4. Brand New Cherry Flavor

That summer would be without a good horror? A few weeks ago we listed thrilling horror movies and series that are perfect for cooling off the summer. Horror – especially for audiences teen– is the favorite genre of American cinemas in the summer months and is a genre that also lends itself to binge-watching at the end of August. Brand New Cherry Flavor it’s a truculent serieshallucinated and violent (in some ways it reminds us of phenomenal Mandy with Nicolas Cage) halfway betweenmost delusional horror and the revenge movie. The protagonist is Lisa, an aspiring filmmaker who has come to Hollywood in search of fortune who is the victim of an ugly betrayal. Willing to take revenge, she accepts supernatural help but the effects of the curse are terrifying for her too and lead her into a “trip“Of madness, dark presences and paranormal experiences extreme. Brand New Cherry Flavor debuted on Netflix on Friday, August 13, reminding viewers that summer is the season of horror even when it comes to an end.

5. Bossam: Steal the Fate

A period drama South Korean is what we recommend to the most refractory in accepting the end of the summer, because an excellent solution is to take refuge as far as possible, or in aanother era. During the dynastic reign of the Joseon, a poor man with a dependent child survives thanks to a questionable employment: he kidnaps widows to marry them to clients. It is the method in use to circumvent a law that prohibits women whose husbands have died from remarrying. There criminal career of Ba-woo suffers a setback when he kidnaps the wrong woman, later discovering that she is the daughter of his nemesis – the one responsible for his family’s fall from grace. Bossam (found on Rakuten Viki) melts sentimental drama and familiar with history and politics, venturing into the maze of state affairs as much as into the psyche of a handful of characters wounded by fate. He succeeds without giving up a good dose of humor and without touching the gloomy pessimism and fatalism of historical dramas at the War and peace that blend romance and politics like the recent ones Scarlet Heart And My Country.