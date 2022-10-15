5 series you can enjoy on HBO Max this weekend

If you are one of the people who spend part of their leisure time watching movies or television series, here we share a small list of five series that you can enjoy through HBO Max.

The list is made up of classics from the small screen such as The Wire, considered one of the best -if perhaps the best- police series in history; Band Of Brothershighly valued by «reveal the realities of courage, compassion, brotherhood as practiced by real men in a horrendous war; or True Detective, which leaves us with one of the most memorable performances in the professional life of Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in their performances as detectives trying to connect the dots of a serial killer.

We also share Station Eleven, a series that «rewards patient viewers with an insightful and thematically rich assertion that, even in the post-apocalypse, the show must go on; and The Leftovers, led by an extraordinary Justin Theroux in a series that elevates television to «evocative new peaks«.

You can enjoy all these series on HBO Max.

The Leftovers

seasons: 3

chapters: 28.

Year: 2014-2017.

Distribution: Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston, Carrie Coon, Ann Dowd, Chris Zylka, Amanda Warren, Liv Tyler

Synopsis: In a global cataclysm called “The Parting”, 140 million people suddenly disappear without a trace. Three years later, the people of Mapleton try to get back to normal, but nothing will ever be the same.

What does the critic say?: «It has been one of the most intense emotional experiences in recent years on television. And possibly the best series of recent times. She leaves when we need her most«, Natalia Marcos, El País.

Qualification: 91% (Rotten Tomatoes)

Station Eleven

seasons: 1

chapters: 10.

Year: 2021.

Distribution: Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Philippine Velge.

Synopsis: The post-apocalyptic fiction that has multiple timelines tells the story of survivors of a devastating flu as they try to rebuild the world in a totally new way but based on what they knew.

What does the critic say? «The humanity of the answers it offers is more comforting than problematic (…) A series with elegant direction and remarkable performances by Devil and Patel«, Keith Phipps: TV Guide-

Qualification: 98% (Rotten Tomatoes).

Band of Brothers

seasons: 1

chapters: 10 chapters.

Year: 2001.

Distribution: Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, Donnie Walhberg, Scott Grimes, Doug Allen, Peter Youngblood.

Synopsis: “Band Of Brothers” tells the story and exploits of Easy Company, an American battalion of the 506th Parachute Regiment that fought in Europe during World War II.

What does the critic say? Band of Brothers offers a visceral and intense look at the horrors of war and the sacrifices of the millions of ordinary people who served in the war.

Qualification: 97%.

True Detective (Season 1)

chapters: 8

Year: 2014.

Distribution: Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Monaghan, Alexandra Daddario, Michael Potts, Tory Kittles.

Synopsis: Two detectives, Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) and Martin Hart (Woody Harrelson), re-investigate the difficult case of a serial killer that they had already worked on 17 years before. Forced to return to such a sinister world, the progress of the investigation and the greater knowledge of each other teach them that darkness resides on both sides of the law.

What does the critic say? «Rich and immersive, this eight-part drama quickly transforms into something soaring with you, featuring a singular voice unlike anything seen on television.Brian Lowry, Variety.

Qualification: 87%

TheWire

seasons: 5

chapters: 60.

Year: 2002-2008.

Distribution: Dominic West, Lance Reddick, Sonja Sohn, Clarke Peters, Aidan Gillen, Wendell Pierce, Andre Royo, Idris Elba.

Synopsis: In the slums of Baltimore, a drug-related murder is investigated. A policeman is in charge of arresting the members of an important cartel. Police corruption, fragile loyalties within the cartels and misery linked to drug trafficking are some of the problems denounced in this series.

What does the critic say? «They have achieved what many well-meaning socially conscious writers have tried and failed: write a story about social systems, in all their complexity, and still make it humane, funny, and most important of all, rivetingly entertaining.«, James Poniewozik, TIME.

Qualification: 94%