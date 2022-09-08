5 shades of red hair that will be a trend in autumn

Very few people are born lucky enough to have naturally red hair, 2% worldwide. Numerous legends have been written around this concise population group that link them to mysteries and stories, but beyond that, the truth is that they have an aesthetic characteristic envied by many. And yes, it is also true that they are less prone to gray hair.

Dominique CharriouGetty Images

Despite all this, there are more than one who would give a lot to have been born redheaded. However, this has a very simple solution: just make an appointment at the beauty salon. If the redhead has always aroused the desire of those who are not lucky enough to be able to wear it due to the work and grace of genetics, it is in autumn when this obsession reaches its maximum exponent. Nature is dyed in coppery tones and the temperatures, which are beginning to drop, invite you to put a little warmth in your hair.

Jose Perez/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

There have been many celebrities who have wanted to try their luck with this color, from Amaia Salamanca to Kaia Gerber, going through Emma Stone, who although it surprises you, is not a natural redhead, but blonde. It seems that next season the red tones, in their wide variety, will have a great presence and surely there are many familiar faces who dare with it. Here we bring you the five shades that will become the most requested.

orange on

Carlos AlvarezGetty Images

It is the tone that is closest to the natural redhead and it is about creating a brown in which the reddish nuances stand out. in these shades is the key, because although all faces can have red tones, the characteristics of each one will help the colorist to decide whether to opt for cooler tones, tending towards blue, or warmer, brighter, orange tones. The idea is that the result highlights the characteristics of each person.

coppery chestnut

Pascal LeSegretainGetty Images

There’s no doubt that red is an attractive color, but it’s also eye-catching, and the change can command respect. For all those who want to start with something subtle, there is coppery brown, a dark tone with warm reflections. which can be done as a color bath, so that the tone will lose strength with washing. Once you are sure of the change, you can make the jump in a more definitive way.

strawberry blonde

Michael LoccisanoGetty Images





Does pink hair come back? Megan Fox and Camila Cabello say yes, but if wearing this bold tone seems too much to you, you can always opt for a blonde with reddish undertones, the strawberry blonde, a color that suits light skin especially well. The line between blonde and auburn can be a fine one, talk to your colorist and agree on the exact shade you’re trying to achieve.

neon tangerine

amy susmanGetty Images

If strong emotions are your thing and you are used to changing your hair color radically, this shade will surely win you over. It is about one of the most striking redheads, who looks for the fluorine nuances and brings the natural red, which we talked about first, to maximum saturation.

burnt copper

Fraser HarrisonGetty Images

Is about one of the darker versions of the color, for those brunettes who want to give their hair a twist without completely abandoning its essence. It is the red version of blackberry sangria hair, the coloration for brunettes that stood out at the beginning of the summer. To achieve this, a base is created in a chocolate tone on which discoloration is applied with the highlights technique. meltingthe procedure that has replaced the balayagewhich gives it that sought-after warmth and a lot of shine.