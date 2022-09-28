5 shocking Hailey Bieber revelations about Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

The long-awaited episode of the podcast Call her Daddy by Alex Cooper with Hailey Bieber as a guest aired. In the chat, Hailey fully answers questions about her relationship with husband Justin Bieber and the hate she receives from Selena Gomez fans.

• Read also: Hailey Bieber responds to rumor that she stole Justin from Selena Gomez

The day before the podcast aired, a very promising trailer was released regarding the presence of Hailey Bieber for an interview about her personal life. Host Alex Cooper touched on a lot of topics that Hailey Bieber never talked about, including her relationship with Selena and her role in their breakup.

Here are 5 shocking revelations from Hailey in an interview.

1. Hailey understands that she and her husband got married very young.

Part of the hate the entrepreneur receives on social media is due to her young age when she married Justin. In 2018, at the time of their engagement, Hailey was 21 and Justin was 24, and they got married in 2019. Hailey took a step back from the situation and responded.

“I personally never believed that I would marry so young. Circumstances made it really fast. Now that four years have passed, I look back and totally understand. It seems drastic, completely insane. At that moment, it seemed okay for both of us.”

Hailey also mentioned that she understands that people had a hard time understanding the timeline of events. A few months before announcing the relationship with Hailey, Justin officially put an end to his relationship with Selena. “A lot of things have happened. The only people who really know the truth about the situation are him (Justin) and me.”

2. On Justin Bieber’s past relationships

Hailey is firm that Justin and Selena’s relationship is over and should stay that way. She does not hesitate to repeat that she played no role in this rupture.

“Again, I understand how from the outside their breakup could have been interpreted. There are a lot of misperceptions here, but this is a situation that I know was the right thing for them to do, to close that door forever. They weren’t in a relationship at the time, but obviously they have a long history and it’s not my relationship. It has nothing to do with me, I respect all of that, but I know it was closing a chapter and I believe it was the best thing that could have happened to Justin to move on, get engaged and get married. Moving forward on this path.”

3. On cheating rumors when Selena was in a relationship with Justin

Hailey answered with an open heart on all the questions that burn the lips of the Selenators and the general public. The host asked if Hailey was involved in a relationship with Justin while he was still in a relationship with Selena Gomez. Hailey responds clearly. “No, at no time.” It has the merit of being clear!

She adds, “When he and I first started dating, he wasn’t a couple at all, at all, in no way. It’s not part of my personality to mess up someone’s romantic relationship. I would never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that.”

Hailey has known Justin for a long time and they’ve had contact since he was 18. Never in all this time have they created an ambiguous situation.

4. On her trust in Justin

As for Justin entering into a relationship as important as marriage with Hailey, she says, “It’s the most mature and healthy decision he could have made and I respect that.” . Hailey continues. “As a woman, I would never go into a relationship with someone, be engaged to that person and want to get married with the thought behind my head, ‘I wonder if it’s really over for your past relationship’ ‘.”

Hailey trusts Justin. The two have mutual respect for their relationship and have no ulterior motives.

5. On her relationship with Selena Gomez and the hate she receives on social media

Hailey mentioned talking to Selena and that the two women respect each other. Personally, Hailey considers that there is no train between the two celebrities. She indicates that “It is only respect, only love. That’s part of why I feel like if everyone on our side knows what happened and we’re on good terms, that’s what should be. How are you.”. The model adds that the conversation between the three, Selena, Justin and her, calmed him down and that they actually know what happened.

“It is what it is. No one can correct all the stories and there will always be new ones to come. It will never stop and that’s why I speak directly about the situation now and I don’t really talk about it in general.

Discover our capsules: