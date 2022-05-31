5 Short Netflix Series You Can Start and End Today

Of course, it is practically impossible to follow each and every one of the daily premieres of the platforms to which you are subscribed: Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon, Movistar+, Filmin, Starzplay and Disney+. Even less able to see in full the films and series most recommended by critics (who says criticism, says your group of friends) or even glimpse the news that the coming months will bring us.

However, it is also true that anxiety can overcome us on many occasions, and we try to do marathons to manage to melt those series that everyone talks about and that we shouldn’t miss out for the world. We are not only referring to Netflix, but also to the best HBO series, Movistar+ productions, short Amazon Prime Video series… finally, your busy schedule wins the pulse of your series fandom and, for this reason, this article will be definitive to change your life.

Forget about long productions where you needed several days (or months) to completely finish the plot and get ready to spend a marathon afternoon. Get in front of the television or computer, phone or tablet, log in to your Netflix account and try get a little hole in your routine between 2 and 10 hours. Exactly, you will not need more to be able to enjoy some of the best fictional stories Take a pencil and paper and write down all the netflix miniseries that you should not miss.

The best Netflix miniseries to binge

1) ‘Godless’

How much time will you need? about 8 hours

What are you going to find? Brutal ‘western’ produced by Steven Soderberg and created by Scott Frank, screenwriter of ‘Logan’ and ‘Minority Report’. Though ‘Godless’ has been sold as a ‘feminist hit’, the truth is that their dialogues are dominated by male characters. The series is set in any year between 1880 and 1890, in the small mining town of La Belle, where virtually all the men perished in a mining accident. The cast is full of familiar faces: Jeff Daniels playing a terrifying thug who hunts down his protégé and renegade (Jack O’Connell); Thomas Brodie-Sangster (‘Lady’s Gambit’) is a kind of sheriff, Michelle Dockery gives life to a widow who will defend her house (and the ward, who stays in it) tooth and nail… But the most wonderful is Merritt Wever (‘Believe me’) a bisexual woman delivered by all.

2) ‘Bodyguard’

How much time will you need? Just over 6 hours.

What will you find? This British miniseries is tremendously entertaining and focuses on a very current topic, fear of a terrorist attack by Muslim extremists. It stars Richard Madden, whom many remember for having been Robb Stark in ‘Game of Thrones’, and here he plays a police officer, a veteran of the Iraq war. The series begins when he foils an attack on a train and, as a prize, he is assigned to be the bodyguard of the Minister of the Interior. But it is not really such a good thing, because she is a strong advocate of the intervention in Iraq, an experience that left a tremendous mark on the police.

3) ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’

how much time will you need? 4.5 hours

What will you find? James and Sophia Whitehouse (Rupert Friend and Sienna Miller) They live in a happy and exclusive world. He is a minister of Parliament, he has a lovely family and his career seems to have no limits… a scandalous secret unexpectedly sees the light. Lawyer Kate Woodcroft (Michelle Dockery, ‘Downton Abbey’) also has an impressive career path, and her accusations threaten to tear Westminster, the Whitehouses and her own self-esteem apart.

4) ‘Derry Girls’

How much time will you need? 5 hours for both seasons. Soon there will be third and last.

What will you find? ‘Derry Girls’ tells the story of a gang of teenagers in Londonderry in the 90s. It’s a hilarious comedy with the political problems of IRA terrorism in the background and with an absolutely dizzying pace (we recommend subtitles no matter how bilingual you are in English, because Irish English is hard, ‘slang’ is harder and this group of kids speak at the speed of light). The problems of integration, friendship, family, music, secondary… nothing is missing from this wonderful comedy. eye! The director of the convent school where they study would deserve an Emmy award for herself; her interpretation is more than BRILLIANT.

5) ‘Feel Good’

How much time will you need? About 5 hours for both seasons.

What will you find? The story of the comedian Mae Martin, who lives in London and has to deal with withdrawal and addiction. At the same time he has started a new relationship with a girl who was previously heterosexual. She is funny, acid and at the same time very human; In a few episodes we managed to get along very well with the protagonists and put ourselves in her shoes.