5 short series to watch this XXL weekend

Kominsky’s method

the-kominsky-method.jpg

It is a dramatic comedy about a veteran actor, Sandy, whose career never quite worked out, and who makes a living teaching acting, and his agent Norman, recently widowed and very pessimistic about everything around him.

From the creator of “Big Bang Theory” Y “Two and a Half Men” Chuck Lorreis starring michael douglas, Alan Arkin, Sarah Baker, Paul Reiser Y Kathleen Turner. There are 3 seasons with 22 episodes in total. Available in Netflix.

fleabag

Fleabag.jpg Amazon Prime Video

Fleabag is a blunt and brash 30-year-old from London who is going through a life crisis after losing her best friend. Her attitude is non-conformist, she sleeps with everyone who comes close to her, and refuses to lead an independent and mature life once and for all.

Without hesitation, the protagonist challenges the viewer who wants to consider making a moral judgment about her actions. The series is created, written by and starring Phoebe Waller Bridge. There are 12 episodes divided into two seasons. Is available in Amazon Prime Video.

Big Little Lies

Big Little Lies.jfif

The series centers on a group of Northern California mothers whose seemingly perfect lives take a sinister turn.

Under the direction of Jean-Marc ValleeBig Little Lies stars the Oscar winners Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidmanbeside Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern. There are two seasons with 14 episodes in total. Available in hbo max.

Pose

Pose Netflix

“Pose” is a series about the African American and Latino LGBTQ+ and gender non-conforming cultural scene in New York City in the 1980s.

Featured characters are dancers and models who compete for trophies and recognition in this underground culture, and who support each other in a network of chosen families known as Houses. It is starring billy porter, mj rodriguez, Indy Moore Y kate mara. There are three seasons with 26 episodes in total. Is available in Netflix.

Stairs

The Staircase.jpg hbo max

Inspired by real events and recently released on the platform, it tells the story of the writer and war veteran, Michael Peterson, after the suspicious death of his wife Kathleen in 2001. Michael calls 911 to report that Kathleen fell down the stairs of their house in Durham, but after several investigations, the case turns 180 degrees.

It is starring Colin Firth, Tony Collette, Parker Posey, Sophie Turner Y Juliette Binoche. There are nine episodes in total. Is available in hbo max.