5 signs of sleep deprivation (and how to fix it)

In addition to being tired and irritable, lack of sleep causes difficulty concentrating and muscle aches. Here are some ways to sleep better

When we spend a night tossing and turning continuously in the sheets without being able to fall asleep, we already know how we will feel the next day: tired, nervous and in a bad mood.

But the negative effects of missing the famous recommended eight hours of night’s rest go far beyond making us feel groggy and grumpy. The long-term effects of sleep deprivation are indeed very serious.

**Because there are nights we can’t sleep

For instance, being sleep deprived drains your mental abilities and puts your physical health at riskResearch has linked sleep deprivation to a range of health problems, from weight gain to a weakened immune system.

How can I fix it? First of all it is important to know the symptoms, those signs that indicate an actual lack of sleep.

Recognizing when we’re tired isn’t exactly rocket science; we all get there. You are probably feeling lazy, weak and unproductive. Our annoying dark circles may be more pronounced than usual and food cravings stronger than ever.

But there are others too important signs to watch out for to identify persistent sleep deprivation. Here they are.

**Here’s how many hours you need to sleep to wake up refreshed **

(Continue below the photo)

1. You can’t concentrate (and make decisions)

If you have recently found it more difficult than usual to manage projects at work and keep your home and family going, the reason may be a lack of sleep.

“Sleep deprivation can affect speed and higher-level cognitive processing” experts say. This means that essential functions, such as troubleshooting or time management, still become more difficult to perform.

In fact, a study from Harvard Medical School showed that if neurons in the brain don’t have time to recover and become overloaded with work, due to lack of sleep, this in turn begins to affect cognitive behaviors, in particular. there concentration.

To be sleep deprived it therefore means not giving 100% in work or in our relationships, and not paying any attention to the details that surround us.

2. You are always hungry (and consequently gain weight)

If the brain does not get the energy it needs from sleep, it will often (but incorrectly) try to find it from food.

If short of rest, our brains can increase the production of ghrelin, also known as the hunger hormone. Too much ghrelin makes your body crave fatty and sugary foods.

Getting little sleep can also change your levels leptin, the satiety hormone“When we don’t sleep properly, we tend to eat more than we want because we don’t hear the cues to stop eating,” say the experts.

Both things obviously have a strong influence on our body weight. Indeed, one of the undesirable effects of sleep deprivation isweight gain.

3. You are particularly emotional

If you are constantly nervous or are always feeling anxious, it could mean that you are not getting enough sleep.

Often, in fact, when you have a severe lack of sleep, our emotions are out of control. You become hyper-responsive to emotional stimuli so the things that normally never make you lose your mind – be it a tearjerking movie or a big deadline at work – can cause anxiety, sadness or anger.

This, consequently, could also start to affect your relationships: «Having a lack of sleep could mean having more mood swings or being irritable towards other people – we simply will not have the patience that we normally would have if we rested ».

4. Your physique (and your motor skills) are affected

Chronic pain comes in many forms and often seems to come out of nowhere. While some situations may be due to a variety of other problems, physical pain could also be a sign that you are not getting enough sleep.

In fact, various researches have shown that lack of sleep can impair pain inhibition, which means our muscles may become more inflamed than normal.

As if that weren’t enough, a study published by the National Institutes of Help showed that acute sleep deprivation negatively impacts subsequent learning. Consequently, as the reaction time and concentration are reduced, the difficulty moving.

**Because when you go to bed you are no longer sleepy **

5. Your skin is particularly damaged

If you don’t sleep well or enough, your skin may soon show it to you.

On the other hand it is known that of all points of the body, the face it can really show our well-being (or malaise) if we don’t take steps to keep skin healthy. Among these measures, in addition to a healthy diet and UV protection, there is also sleeping the fateful eight hours a night.

Some studies have indeed found a link between lack of sleep and acne; link related to how sleep controls hormones in the body.

Additionally, a study published in the journal Clinical and Experimental Dermatology revealed that those with sleep deprivation have higher levels of transepidermal water loss, resulting in a premature aging of the skin.

How to fight the lack of sleep?

The best, and most basic, way to treat sleep deprivation is to getting enough sleep, typically 7 to 9 hours per night.

Easy to say, difficult to do; I know. But the experts gave us some tips to get our nights back on track.

For example, abstain from caffeine after noon and avoid taking naps during the day. Go to bed (and wake up) at the same time every time. Avoid alcohol or heavy meals before bed, and spend the hour before bed doing relaxing activities, like reading or meditating.

**10 tips to sleep well (and wake up really refreshed) **