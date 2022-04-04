5 signs that warn us that we are consuming too much salt and that we should reduce it, to avoid these serious health problems

Sodium, in adequate quantities, is a precious ally for our health, because it performs several important functions for the body. In particular, it helps regulate fluids, stimulates muscle contractions and preserves the transmission of the nervous system. However, using it in excessive doses damages the body, favoring the onset of certain pathologies. The WHO has reported that in Italy about 3 times more than the recommended daily dose of salt is consumed. Many times, however, we do not realize that we are incurring this abuse, as salt is contained in various foods. Its uncontrolled use could lead, over time, to develop various pathologies.

In this article we will focus on what could be the most common signs deriving from the high percentage of sodium in food. They would be the following. First of all, a sense of thirst, which would represent the first sign of excess salt. The body then defends itself by expelling water from cells and blood to restore normal sodium levels. Hence, dehydration and the feeling of thirst.

Other signs that would denounce the excessive consumption of salt

Among the foods that contain more salt and cause a strong feeling of thirst we have the most elaborate and heavy ones. Think of pizzas, chips and sauces. The second sign that we are getting too much sodium into the body would be the feeling of bloating. It results from the accumulation of excess fluids. Therefore, to alleviate it, it is advisable to reduce the salt in food, exercise and drink more water. Among the 5 signs that warn us that we would be exceeding with salt, there would also be water retention. It is, in fact, the accumulation of liquids in the tissues of the body, with the consequent imperfections that we know well, such as cellulite. Fourth sign would be the onset of kidney problems, such as stones. This is precisely because salt hinders the proper functioning of the kidneys.

5 signs that warn us that we are consuming too much salt and that we should reduce it, to avoid these serious health problems

Fifth and last sign of some importance, and very important to acknowledge, would be high blood pressure, which is really dangerous. Therefore, salt intake, together with bad habits and a sedentary lifestyle, can cause hypertension. The latter increases blood pressure and puts pressure on the kidneys, arteries, heart and brain, risking damage. Hence, greater exposure to serious outcomes such as: kidney and cardiovascular problems, which could lead to cardiac arrest and stroke. Ultimately, keeping the use of salt under control is necessary to preserve our health and to reduce the risks indicated so far.

