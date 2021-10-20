5 simple ideas with clothes you already have

If you are invited to a Halloween party and do not want to dress up, do not worry: even without a costume you can make a great impression with clothes that we all have at home. Just play with the colors of the season, from orange to black, and indulge yourself with make-up and accessories: here are 5 “star-patented” looks to inspire you.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, photos from Instagram

The scariest night of the year is upon us: October 31 is celebrated Halloween and surely many will take advantage of the weekend to organize themed parties and evenings. For those who love Halloween costumes and disguises, dressing up is fun, but for others it can be difficult to choose how to dress. Don’t worry: you can make a great impression at parties even without dressing up, using clothes that we all have in our wardrobes. You can choose a look inspired by Harley Quinn, Wednesday Addams or Corpse Bride playing with accessories or “scary” make-up. Even the colors of the season come to our aid, fromorange pumpkin to the purple witches. Here are some very simple ideas to make with the clothes we already have, either alone or as a couple with friends and partners.

1. The witch: long skirt and velvet

Let’s start with the great classics: nothing does Halloween more than dressing up as a witch. The look is very simple to recreate and allows you to take advantage of an Autumn 2021 trend, that is the velvet. A long black velvet dress is perfect for recreating the look, but a long skirt or top to tuck into a full tulle skirt is also fine, perhaps adding a belt with a square buckle. To complete the look you just need a pair of high boots and a very accentuated make-up on the eyes, in shades of purple and black. Do you want to overdo it? A pointed hat or a pair of horns like the ones worn by Angelina Jolie in Maleficent, which are easily found on the market in toy and costume shops.

Angelina Jolie on the Maleficent red carpet

2. The pumpkin: orange total look

Halloween is the right occasion to take all the orange garments out of the closet: an oversized sweater or sweatshirt for example are perfect for interpreting a haunted pumpkin. Just a pair of tights of the same color and maybe some stickers to simulate eyes and mouth and the DIY costume is ready. This costume is also very popular for children: Chiara Ferragni dressed little Vittoria as a pumpkin and the result was absolutely adorable.

Halloween 2018: 51 dresses and accessories to dress up Loading... Advertisements

Chiara Ferragni with little Vittoria

3. The ghost: white dress and greasepaint

The simplest costume in history is the ghost one: an old sheet, two holes and you are ready to go out. Simple but always effective: also Lady Gaga he disguised himself as a ghost in Paris, making a great impression. But if you don’t want to stay all night with a sheet over your head, the trick is simple: white sweater and pants and a generous dose of theatrical make-up on the face. Black eyes and greasepaint will do the rest of the magic (and the FFP2 mask in this case is a great ally!)

4. The Addams Family

If you are a couple or in a group of friends why not try the Addams family looks? A couple can play Morticia and Gomez, while two friends can be Morticia and Wednesday. The costumes are very simple to make: Morticia wears a tight black dress, Gomez a pinstripe suit and mustache, Wednesday a collared dress (don’t forget the braids!) And Dudley a striped t-shirt. The group effect is what will make the costume recognizable. It is no coincidence that the stars love it: three years ago Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas they gave us an amazing Addams themed couple costume.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas dressed as Addams

5. Cruella De Mon: black & white look and gloves

The world of cinema comes to our aid with new inspirations: the film Cruella, for example, he gave us a new version of the Disney character of Cruella De Mon, much more stylish and sophisticated. To recreate the look of Emma Stone first of all we need the famous two-tone wig, to be worn with black & white dresses. Optical, striped or checked patterns it doesn’t matter: the combination of the two colors will make the look absolutely recognizable. The extra touch? The gloves, the bright red lipstick and the walking stick.