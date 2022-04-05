5 Smart TVs for very bright living rooms

In general, you are not going to be dazzled by the Samsung QN85A QLED. You also won’t see reflections if you look at the panel from a slightly atypical viewing angle. At night, if you set ‘Cinema Mode’, you can enjoy TV very well balanced , with a more suitable brightness that will not burn your retina and with fantastic levels of contrast. It is also available in 55, 65 and 75-inch panels.

The Mini LED panel of the Samsung QN85A QLED will give you an image extremely bright , while having good control of reflexes. In fact, this model is quite suitable even to place in exteriors . However, it is not resistant to water or dust, so if you are interested in giving it that use, you should know that you will have to mount it on a case to prevent it from deteriorating.

LG C1 OLED

We are not facing the champion in terms of brightness, but we are facing the model that best manages the reflexes. Unless you have windows all around the TV, the LG C1 will perform just fine. Normally, OLED TVs don’t have very high brightness – the C1 is no exception either – but the great ones viewing angles of this model will allow you to place different seats at various points in a very well-lit room. And even then, you won’t have any problems.

SonyKD-43X80J

This model does not have as intense a brightness as the Samsung, nor does it perform as well with reflections. However, it’s a great option if you don’t have room for a large TV. The Sony KD-43X80J is the perfect television if you are looking for a 43 inch screen in a very bright room with little space. The viewing angles of this model are excellent.

Hisense U6G

If, in addition to wanting to watch TV in a bright environment, you also don’t want to give up size, the Hisense U6G is the model that will give you more for less money. It doesn’t perform well outdoors, but its panel is powerful enough to beat ambient light with its SDR brightness. On the downside, it doesn’t have as good viewing angles as the Sony model. still the best cheap tv for bright rooms.

LGUP8000

This model is halfway between the Sony TV and the Hisense. has some very good viewing angles, and is available in sizes from 43 to 86 inches. It is a less economical television than the Hisense, but very interesting if you have several sofas in the room and the television is going to be seen from very different angles.

This post includes affiliate links and El Output may receive a commission for them. Even so, the decision to include them has been made freely, based on editorial criteria and without responding to any type of request by the brands mentioned.