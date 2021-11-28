5 smartphones not to be missed in the last hours of offers

You are looking for one performing smartphone at advantageous prices? Amazon for Black Friday 2021 really offers many interesting ones, together with wireless vacuum cleaners on offer. Let’s see together 5 for brands like Motorola, OnePlus and Xiaomi: there is also OnePlus 9 5G!

Amazon discounts on 5 Motorola, OnePlus and Xiaomi smartphones

motorola edge 20 lite (108 MP, 5G, 6.7 “Full HDR + OLED display, 5000 mAH battery, Dual SIM, 8 / 128GB, Android 11), Electric Graphite: 339,90 Euro

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE – Smartphone 6 + 128GB, AMOLED display 6.55 "at 90Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, Triple Camera 64MP + 8MP + 5MP, 4250mAh, Bubblegum Blue (IT version + 2 Years Warranty): 299.90 Euro

Xiaomi 11T 5G – Smartphone 8 + 256GB, 6.67 "120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra, 108MP professional camera, 5000mAh, Meteorite Gray (Italy version + 2 years warranty): 499.90 Euro

OnePlus 8T Smartphone 6.55 "120 Hz FHD + Fluid Display, 8 GB of RAM + 128 GB of Storage Space, Quad Camera, 65 W Warp Charge, Dual SIM, 5G, Silver (Lunar Silver): 399.99 Euro

OnePlus 9 5G SIM-free Smartphone with Hasselblad Camera, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB, Blue (Arctic Sky): 569.99 Euro

Each of the smartphones mentioned is sold at the lowest price ever registered on Amazon, which deals with sales and shipping ensuring delivery at no additional cost to Prime users. There is also the possibility to pay the product in zero rate installments according to the Cofidis program or the plan of the US company. Finally, remember that all offers will only last until tomorrow, Monday 29 November 2021.

