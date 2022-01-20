5 sports movies in streaming (and not) not to be missed

Watching Underwater, the documentary by Sara Ristori on the last two years of a career as a swimmer of Federica Pellegrini, one cannot help but think of the sports champion as a movie character.

A few words, a determined look, over the years only one thing in mind: to swim. In the film he says at 16, “I just want to swim”, and continues in 2020, when the pandemic breaks out: “let’s hope they make me swim”.

He also said this to the microphones of Deejay Call Italy, guest of Linus and Nicola Savino: “I don’t know how to do anything: I only know how to swim“.

Halfway between the protagonist of Drive by Nicolas Winding Refn, the stunt man played by Ryan Gosling who just wanted to drive, and Wonder Woman. Like the classic superheroes, Federica Pellegrini followed her vocation, built a physical and mental armor, fought her own demons (the story of adolescent bulimia is moving) and had the mentor who led her to excellence, the coach Alberto Castagnetti, who passed away prematurely in 2009.

The rest is history. First Olympic medalist in 2004 at the Athens Olympic Games: a silver in the 200 freestyle at 16 (which made her the youngest Olympic medalist in Italy). The gold arrived in Beijing 2008. Five Olympics (for now she is the only woman in the world to have succeeded), the last one in Tokyo 2020 and several world records.

Federica Pellegrini was one of the greatest athletes of all time. And she has also earned several nicknames: “the divine”, which is easily explained, but also “the Phoenix”, like the tattoo she got on her neck, which she tells the origin of in the film.

The documentary Underwater, after a brief event in the hall, is now available on Amazon Prime Video from January 20, 2022. The athlete came as a guest to Radio DEEJAY to introduce him, and to the microphones of Deejay Call Italy also spoke of the boyfriend and coach Matteo Giunta, with whom he will soon marry, which in Tokyo he had praised as follows:

“If Matteo hadn’t been there, I probably would have stopped a few years ago. He was a great coach and a special life partner, I hope he will be in the future too. The priority was to keep the image of the coach and the athlete separate and we were very good at that. He was a fundamental person, one of the most important in this human and sporting path. “

Federica Pellegrini: watch the interview with Deejay calls Italy

Do not just swimming, though. From Zatlan to The Last Dance, these last few years of film and television have been a gold mine for sports fans. After Underwater, Here you are five other titles to be recovered.

Zlatan: the film about Zlatan Ibrahimović

Presented at the Rome Film Fest 2021, Zlatan, Jens Sjögren’s film about the life of Zlatan Ibrahimović which tells of the evolution from an outcast child to champion, was released in Italian cinemas in November 2021. In Sweden it has arrived at the cinema these days, so it will take a while before it can be recovered in streaming.

In the meantime, if you have missed it, you can prepare yourself with Adrenaline, autobiographical book that Ibra presented last December to the microphones of Deejay Call Italy. Find the interview below.

The Last Dance: Michael Jordan’s final years with the Chicago Bulls

The Last Dance, a ten-episode documentary directed by Jason Hehir and produced by NBA Entertainment with ESPN, chronicles the 1997 and 1998 season, the latest in Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls.

There are testimonies of those directly involved, including the magnificent three: Jordan, Scottie Pippen (who did not take the miniseries very well) and Dennis Rodaman.

Basketball told as if it were an epic adventure: at a certain point it seems to look at an enterprise in style The Lord of the Rings. Unmissable. You can find it on Netflix.

Ali: the film about Muhammad Ali with Will Smith

January 17, 2022 Muhammad Ali he would have turned 80. Sports legend, he has become an icon for his political and social commitment. The last movie in which the boxing champion appears is That night in Miami …, directorial debut of the actress Regina King (you can find it on Amazon Prime Video).

The most famous, however, is certainly Ali from Michael Mann, released in 2001: to interpret it is Will Smith, who earned his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor for this performance (the second came with The pursuit of happiness and the third could come with A winning family – King Richard). You can also find this on Prime Video.

Quattro sottozero: the film about the Jamaican bobsleigh team

The participation of the Jamaican bobsleigh team in the Winter Olympic Games from Calgary 1988 it was such an unexpected event that it deserved a film: Cool Runnings – Four below zero, released in 1993 and directed by Jon Turteltaub.

Fun and light, it’s also one of the comedian’s latest big-screen appearances John Candy (You surely remember him for his role as Gus Polinski, the Midwestern Polka King, in Mom I missed the plane).

You can find it on Disney Plus, and we mention it because in addition to being a little 90s cult, is about to come back very current: the Jamaican bobsleigh team has in fact qualified for Beijing 2022 and is about to return to the Winter Olympics with three teams!

A Winning Family – King Richard: the story of the Williams sisters’ father

The film for which Will Smith has just won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Film (and for which he could get the Oscar) was released on January 13: A winning family – King Richard, tells the story of Richard Williams, father and coach of Venus and Serena Williams (in the film the actresses Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton), the strongest tennis players ever and absolute icons of sport.

For this role the actor has transformed gaining weight and aging: he is not the classic hero he has accustomed us to, indeed, the character is not without flaws, but Smith tells the American dream once again, with an interpretation that aims to motivate and inspire the public.

