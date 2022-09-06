5 sports overcoming films | Chronicle

Beyond telling a story about a bad team that ends up becoming a champion, sports overcoming movies leave us with many lessons, which even remain engraved on us to face our day to day.

In a bookmaker like Betfair you can find all the disciplines we talk about in these inspirational films that have often served to open our eyes. Here’s the list, so you can prepare the little corn.

“The Blindside” (2009)

We cannot start this list without mentioning “The Blind Side”, a film that tells the story of a 17-year-old African-American boy with a very sad past and an unpromising future. He is taken in by Leigh Anne (Sandra Bullock), and her family, which meant the necessary breaking point for his life. Thanks to this, he was able to exploit his athletic talent and become an outstanding American football player.

It should be noted that this film is based on real events as it tells the story of Michael Oher, a successful NFL player who defended the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers. Without a doubt, a great story of overcoming that will drive you to strive to achieve your dreams.

“Coach Carter” (2005)

If you are looking for a story with courage and discipline, this is the one for you. The film shows us the story of coach Ken Carter (Samuel L. Jackson) and his peculiar ways. As which? Cancel training sessions and even games so that their players can dedicate themselves, first of all, to being good people. Thanks to this, he managed to convert a team that is going through a terrible streak into one of the best in the basketball league.

In addition to giving the studios maximum value, they highlight the powerful speeches that Carter accustoms us to throughout the film. If you had to choose one, it would be the one that refers to the greatest fear you can have in life. Without a doubt, the message that this film has is ideal for anyone who needs that important emotional boost.

“Titans: They Made History” (2000)

Continuing with the list of sports overcoming movies we come to “Titans: they made history”. This film, set in 1971, shows us the story of how sports teams are forced to have black and white players, due to racial integration. Actor Denzel Washington plays coach Herman Boone, who is in charge of the “Titans” team.

What is Boone’s main task? To turn a gang of aggressive, unguided kids into sensible, responsible adults and rid a city of its bigotry and racial prejudice. It is definitely a film that continues to move more than one by touching on sensitive issues that, even 22 years after its premiere, are still valid in a certain way.

King Richard: A Winning Family (2021)

This is the biographical film of Richard Williams, father of the sisters Venus and Serena, two of the most successful and famous tennis players in history. In this film, we are going to immerse ourselves in the untraditional and quite risky methods of Williams senior, played in a great way by Will Smith, to the point of taking the award for Best Actor at the Oscars.

If you are a tennis lover – or sports in general – this film should be considered a must-see not only for the impeccable acting and the very successful way of telling the story, but also for touching on issues such as racial discrimination and inequality of opportunities, especially when the person is from socially and economically less favored areas than others.

“Race” (2016)

To close this account is “Race”, the film that tells us about the life of the black athlete Jesse Owens, who participated in the Berlin Olympics in 1936. Thanks to his outstanding participation, he managed to sweep all the marks and took down the theories of Aryan supremacy, issued by Adolf Hitler, in those years.

That yes, we cannot leave aside other classics of the cinema like “Rocky” and “Invictus”. The first was the one that made Sylvester Stallone famous as the legendary boxer, while the second gives us the magnificent performance of Morgan Freeman as Nelson Mandela, who sought to unite his country thanks to the Rugby World Cup in 1995 .

It only remains to remind you that these sports overcoming movies are excellent options for the weekend marathon, whether with family, partner or friends. In one way or another, you will also catch the various sports, so you can enter https://www.betfair.com.co/promotions/ and take advantage of all the promotions that are available to play in the different disciplines available.