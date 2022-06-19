5 stories in which gastronomy is the protagonist

Eating or dining while watching a movie is a recurring act in people’s lives. However, there are some stories that can provoke and awaken your appetite because in them, gastronomy is the protagonist. Without being masterchef judges, neither Alberto Chicote nor Gordon Ramsey himself, we review 5 finger-licking movies. Are you able to see them without trying a bite or stopping for a snack?

The 5 gastronomic films

‘Ratatouille’

It would be unlikely to create a list of stories in which gastronomy is the protagonist regardless Ratatouille. The Pixar film tells the story of a little rat who dreams of becoming a great French chef, despite the problematic image of a rodent in the kitchen. Fortunately, found in Alfredo Linguini to a puppet with which to make their incredible gastronomic creations. It won the Oscar in 2007 for Best Animated Film.

‘chocolate’

If you like desserts and specifically chocolate, Chocolate It is a bet to lick your fingers that also has Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp, Judie Dench and Alfred Molina in the cast. The town a mother and daughter move to, setting up a pastry shop will not be too popular with a religious community that denies the most basic pleasures. She did not get a reward at the Oscars of the new millennium, yes, she had up to five nominations including Best Actress and original soundtrack.

‘A good recipe’

Adam Jones (Bradley Cooper) is a top chef who destroyed his career due to his arrogant behavior and drug use. Upon recovering, he returns to London ready to redeem himself by leading a restaurant that could achieve the highest distinction: Three Michelin stars. Sienna Miller, Omar Sy, Uma Thurman, Alicia Vikander and Daniel Brühl round out the cast.

‘Between glasses’

What would lunch or dinner be without a good drink? Between glasses It doesn’t put so much emphasis on food, but on the figure of wine, on a road trip directed by Alexander Payne. This tour will feature Paul Giamatti and Thomas Haden Churchjust before one of the two is going to get married.

‘Chef’

Directed, written and starring Jon Favreau, Chef tells the story of Carl Casper, a chef who decides to start with a food trucksin which apart from cooking exquisite dishes, he will try to reunite his family.