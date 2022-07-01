5 strangers find out they’re Dwayne ”The Rock” Johnson’s half-brothers

Imagine learning after many years that you are related to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. This is what happened to five people living in Canada, we explain how they learned the news (via Sports Illustrated).

At 18, Lisa Purves wanted to know who her father was and discovers after research thatshe is the daughter of a certain… Rocky Johnson, member of the WWE Hall of Fame and father of The Rock. After that, in 2017, Lisa Purves started preparing a documentary about the lives of children abandoned by their parents.

As the research progresses, she learns through DNA evidence that Rocky Johnson did in fact have other children. Five strangers passed tests and conclusion: Rocky Johnson, who died in 2020, has at least five children in Canada. Which therefore means that these five people in question are the half-siblings of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnsonalthough they never got to see each other when they were young.

For the moment, the former WWE wrestler has not yet reacted publicly to this news. Regarding the Lisa Purves documentary – Just Call Me Lisa –it is still in production and no release date has been announced at this time.

