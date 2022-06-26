5 streaming premieres on Netflix and other platforms for this week

Mystery and comedy television series, as well as classic films for lovers of detective and mafia films, are several of the many premieres that will be available during the next week on the most popular streaming content platforms at the moment . Here we leave you with a sample of what is to come.

“Only Murders in the Building”

Platform: Hulu

Premiere: June 28th

Steve Martin, Martin Short Y Selena Gomez they’re crime-solving New Yorkers again on Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” In season two, the amateur sleuths are the talk of the town, or at least their apartment building, when they’re linked to the death of the condominium board president. In a cruel twist, the trio who started a podcast to unravel a murder come under scrutiny from a rival podcast. Shirley McLaine Y Cara Delevingne are some of the celebrity guests who will appear when the series returns on Tuesday with two episodes and weekly episodes.

“More Power”

Platform: History Channel

Premiere: June 29

Tim Allen Y Richard Carn, friends on the sitcom “Home Improvement,” reunite for “More Power,” a nonfiction series that explores the development and mechanics of tools big and small. Each half-hour episode focuses on one implement, which is dissected in Allen’s workshop with the help of april wilkerson. Karn explains the history of the tool, followed by field tests and a segment challenging an expert creator to come up with innovative, “crazy new builds.” The series premieres Wednesday on the History Channel.

“ThePrincess”

Platform: Hulu

Premiere: 1st of July

The biggest movie streaming next week is “The Princess,” which premieres on Hulu on Friday, July 1, starring Joey King as a royal who refuses to marry her fiancé (rightfully so, he’s a sociopath). Still, her act of defiance gets her kidnapped and imprisoned while her fiancé tries to overthrow the kingdom. Le Van Kiet directed the film, co-starring Dominic Cooper Y Olga Kurylenko. Hulu will also offer on July 1 “Independence Day”for those who like to see something nostalgic before the American holiday.

“Goodfellas” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley”

Platform: Netflix

Premiere: 1st of July

Netflix adds a whole list of classic films to its offer starting Friday, July 1, including several with recently deceased actors. One of them is “Goodfellas” by Martin Scorsesewith Ray Liotta like the wannabe mobster Henry Hill. Liotta, who died last month at age 67, had to fight for the role in that heavyweight cast as Robert DeNiro Y Joe Pesci. The intensity of his performance and his memorable narration made him stand out. Also coming to Netflix on July 1 are “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and “Boogie Nights,” featuring two memorable performances by Philip Baker Hallwho died earlier this month at the age of 90, as a dogged detective and unsentimental producer.

“House of Gucci”

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Premiere: July 2nd

And if “The Talented Mr. Ripley” doesn’t fulfill your dreams of an Italian vacation, Amazon Prime Video will have “House of Gucci” from Ridley Scott on Saturday July 2. The eye-catching two-and-a-half-hour family drama stars Adam Driver as the hapless Gucci heir, Maurizio Gucci, and Lady Gaga as his spurned wife Patrizia Reggiani, alongside an all-star cast that includes Al Pacino, Jared Leto (unrecognizable under prosthetics and makeup) and Jeremy Irons.