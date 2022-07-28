5 tapes to overcome that pain — FMDOS

There are psychologists who have determined that “movie therapy” it could be beneficial for people, and could help them through various problems in their lives. In this sense, if you go through a duel, visualize films that deal with this topic, could give hope to move forward. In Netflix there are several options.

In this sense, below we show you what are some of the films about the duel available in Netflix that might help you cope with a recent loss:

Fragments of a Woman

This is an original movie Netflix, premiered in 2021. Its official synopsis indicates: “The life of a couple is transformed after losing their baby during a birth at home after the negligence committed by a midwife, who is denounced in court.”

From my heaven

This 2009 film is based on the homonymous novel written by Alice Sebold, and is about “a 14-year-old girl named Susie Salmon who is murdered and who watches from heaven how the lives of her family and friends change after the terrible event.”

Between life and death

Another film available on the streaming platform, whose synopsis reveals: “After losing the love of her life in a tragic accident, a heartbroken teenager begins to believe that he is sending her signals from beyond.”

Beyond Dreams, also on Netflix

Another great movie about grief, but a bit older. It is from the year 1998 and its synopsis indicates: “After overcoming the death of their children, Chris and Annie return to enjoy life. However, Chris is killed in an accident. Annie can’t stand the pain and takes her own life, so Chris decides to go to hell to try and get her back.”

Violet and Finch

Finally, in this original duel movie from the digital service Netflix, its synopsis reveals: “Devastated by the death of her sister, the introverted Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) rediscover the joy of living by meeting the eccentric and unpredictable Theodore Finch (Justice Smith).” Also based on a book, it was released in 2020.

