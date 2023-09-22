5 Taylor Swift Songs That Defined Her Style Change

Few musicians have navigated full-genre crossover more successfully than Taylor Swift. Now a pop superstar, he began his career in his teens with songs such as “Tim McGraw” and “Teardrops on My Guitar”. Over the years, Swift has pushed back against being categorized by genre. Even after becoming a full-fledged pop artist, he has continued to experiment with genres ranging from rock to rap, folk, electronica and alternative.

It took several years and several albums for Swift to transition from country to pop. His first two albums, Taylor Swift And fearless, They were solidly pastoral, while his next two, Speak now And grid, Showed him moving towards pop-country and country rock. With the release of his 2014 album, 1989, It seemed as if Swift had completely stepped away from country music while maintaining and expanding her musical success. These five songs marked her transformation from teen country sweetheart to pop diva.

1. “Love Story,” 2008

Swift’s 2008 album, fearless, This marked the beginning of the move away from country music. While many of the tracks were solidly country, standouts like “Love Story” were more obscure. The song utilized acoustic instruments often found in country music, including mandolins, banjos, and fiddles, with most critics classifying it as country pop.

“Love Story” was Swift’s biggest hit up to that point. The song, which took inspiration from classic stories like Romeo and Juliet And the Scarlet Letter Reached the top 10 on the country, pop, adult top 40 and adult contemporary charts. This showed that Swift’s music had a universal appeal, crossing genres and audience demographics. Although she was still heavily influenced by country music, “Love Story” marked the beginning of her journey into pop.

2. “You are with me”

“You Belong with Me” was another standout song from Swift’s 2008 album. It showed him experimenting with new instruments and musical elements, combining acoustic fiddle, banjo and mandolin with electric guitar and bass. “You Belong with Me” received widespread success across the charts and was hailed as a crossover hit. In fact, the majority of the song’s airplay came from non-country charts.

“You Belong with Me” showed unmistakable signs of Swift’s previous country influences. But it was openly a pop song influenced by country, not country influenced by pop. This song reached number 2 Board Hot 100 and Swift earned three Grammy nominations.

3. “Network”

Swift’s 2012 album grid Was highly experimental. They worked with new producers to produce a track list that mixed elements of country, pop, rock, and even dubstep. The singer’s goal was to go in a decidedly new direction, moving away from country and prioritizing individual songs as whole pieces rather than conforming to a genre.

The album was successful overall, spawning seven singles. One of these was “Red”, a song that definitely showed itself to be a crossover track. It uses acoustic and electric instrumentation as well as electronically adjusted vocals. The song charted on both the mainstream pop and country charts and received an award at the 2014 BMI Country Awards. But it emerged as an album that was a diverse mix of styles that defied easy categorization.

4. “Safe and Sound”

In 2012, Swift teamed up with indie folk duo The Civil Wars to record the soundtrack for the film Hunger Games. In keeping with the style of the Civil Wars – and in keeping with the film’s setting – their song “Safe and Sound” was a yearning, minimalist folk song. It was officially classified as indie folk. The goal was to create a song that reflected what future Appalachian folk music might sound like.

Rather than sounding like a return to her country days, “Safe & Sound” marked a new chapter for Swift. It reflected his ease in bending genres and experimenting with new sounds. Furthermore, it showed that she was completely comfortable writing for film soundtracks in a setting that was completely different from her early music.

5. “Shake It Off”

Swift’s 2014 album, 1989, is widely seen as her step towards becoming a full-fledged pop singer. The lead single “Shake It Off” was released before the album. The upbeat dance-pop song was definitely different from her previous edgy country songs or old-fashioned country-pop tracks and it surprised both fans and critics.

“Shake It Off” used brass instruments and synthesizers to drive the track, which was a positive, courageous response to the criticism Swift received from the media. In some ways, this also applies to those who attempted to categorize her music or downplay her movement into mainstream pop.

Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management