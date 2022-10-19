5 “The Rock” movies to watch on Netflix before the premiere of “Black Adam”

Dwayne Johnson brings the DC Comics anti-hero to life in the upcoming movie, which hits the big screen in October. (Warner Bros.)

Dwayne Johnsonbetter known as The rockwill debut in the DC Extended Universe with Black Adam. Before the film opens this October 20, we review a little more of his film career in the comedy and action genre with some titles that can be found in the catalog of Netflix. Find out what they are here:

Red alert

John Hartley (Johnson), the FBI’s top profiler, is put on a case to capture one of the world’s most wanted criminals. In this international manhunt, he is drawn into the orchestration of a heist that he will pull off alongside Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds). Your goal will be to find The Bishop (Gal Gadot), an art thief who is wanted by Interpol and for whom the red alert was issued. The three will be confronted in more than one country and will have to learn to tolerate each other in a surprising adventure.

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot starred in “Red Alert”, one of the most watched movies of 2021. (Netflix)



jumanji in the jungle

This is the sequel to the classic Jumanji and places us in a much more modern world. A group of four teenagers are sucked into a video game, each wearing the body of an avatar who are ironically clichéd characters from wild-world action stories. In this virtual reality, they will star in a challenge to find their way back to the real world. act Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas Y bobby cannavale.

“Jumanji” was released in 2017 and received a sequel. (Sony Pictures)

A spy and a half

The rock Y Kevin Hart star in this action-comedy about two high school classmates who team up on a dangerous CIA mission. One is a special agent who suffered from bullying at school and has severely changed his physique (he is muscular and very strong); while, the other who used to be the most popular student is tired of his monotonous life. Both will join forces and ingenuity to save the world from a threat.

“A Spy and a Half” is a fun comedy starring Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson. (Netflix)

Lethal revenge

Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton Y Carla Gugino were part of the cast of this action movie. Driver has spent a decade in prison and, after getting out of it, he has set himself the goal of taking revenge against the man who murdered his brother in a failed robbery for which he finally ended up being blamed despite being innocent. On the loose, he begins to search for the murderer, while being closely followed by a policeman and a hit man who is an expert in taking lives.

“Lethal Vengeance” is an action-drama story about a man seeking to avenge his murdered brother. (Netflix)

Baywatch: Guardians of the Bay

Based on the iconic 1989 series, this action-comedy introduces new first responders Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) and Matt Brody (Zack Efron). They differ by years of experience and attitudes toward this vitally important job; however, they will work together to protect the bay from a group of criminals. Despite having a bumpy start as partners, the protagonists will learn to understand and respect each other. The cast is also made up of Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra DaddarioKelly Rohrbach and Ilfenesh Hadera.

Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) and Matt Brody (Zac Efron) are the new lifeguards of the bay. (Netflix)

