5 things in which Vecna ​​from ‘Stranger Things’ and the villain from Harry Potter are alike (you’ll die laughing)

Without a doubt, Vecna ​​and Voldemort are the most feared villains in their respective universes, regardless of their strange names, but believe it or not, these characters have a lot in common and today we will tell you what.

Neighbor (Jamie Campbell) of Stranger Things, who you can see in Netflix in its last season available since the beginning of July, he is one of the most feared monsters in his worldcharacterized by terrorizing the town of Hawkins and luring the most innocent to death, like Chrissy (Grace Van Dien). As for Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) one of the darkest and most powerful wizards of all timeUnfortunately, he acquires teachings of the dark arts at Hogwarts College, to later form an army of followers that he recruits while his training is given. His main objective is to kill the only magician who cannot kill since he was born. Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe). Hated by many, loved by others, both characters are favorites of the public and always give something to talk about, That’s why we show you 5 things in which these fearsome villains are alike.

desire for power

Netflix/Warner Bros.

Before taking the dark side, both villains show us their adolescence, in which they stand out for being attractive, smart, but also for hating their parents and believing that they are superior to others. Situation that leads them to feel the right to dominate and do with the world what they want. On one side, Vecna ​​thinks that humans without powers like hers are corrupted parasites, so he seeks to liquidate them and create his own world. While Voldemort hates the so-called ‘mudbloods’, so he always wants to kill them.like Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), as it aims to ensure that blood purity reigns in the world of magic.

Black magic and the abuse of the other dimension

Netflix/Warner Bros.

The villains Vecna ​​and Voldemort both abuse their abilitiesas well as their powers until they lose their essence as humans. In the case of Tom Riddle for creating his horcruxes. Just like the bad guy from Stranger Things, who undergoes a terrible physical transformation when coming into contact with the other dimension

Kill to achieve your goals

Netflix/Warner Bros.

In the Stranger Things series, ‘001’ (Jamie Campbell) must kill 4 people to create the same number of portals that take you to the other dimension of Hawkins. He is something similar to Vold, who must kill someone every time he creates a horcrux, according to what the Harry Potter movie shows us.

The obsession with animals

Netflix/Warner Bros.

On the one hand, the bad guy in the series that “Centennials” love has an obsession with spiders.which makes it form the “Mind Flayer” as an equal character. Voldemort instead has a penchant for snakes, he can even talk to them and understand them.