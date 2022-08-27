5 things Marseille needs more than Cristiano Ronaldo / Ligue 1 / J4 / Nice-OM / SOFOOT.com

Never really serious despite the hashtag #RonaldOM popping up on Twitter, the Cristiano Ronaldo rumor at Olympique de Marseille faded away before it even ignited. Fortunately, as the French club has other priorities to take care of.

OM need… money

More than 30 million euros annually. This is Cristiano Ronaldo’s current salary at Manchester United. It’s a lot, but Samir Nasri has prepared a perfect plan which he presented to the microphone of Canal Plus: ” I have a solution for Ronaldo. He can terminate his contract with Manchester United, which pays him half his salary. For his part, Marseille made an effort and gave him something. He comes to play the Champions League with OM, a Ronaldo-Alexis Sánchez attack would look good.»

Except that even by dividing by two or three the emoluments of the Portuguese, the latter would still represent a weight far too heavy to bear for the coffers of Olympique de Marseille. According to information fromTimes, the French club will indeed be slapped on the knuckles by the authorities with a nice fine due to a lack of respect for the rules of financial fair play and must find lasting solutions to rebalance its budget. And then, what’s the point of attracting good players if it becomes impossible to validate their registration as is seen in Barcelona?

OM needs… youth

The departure of Arkadiusz Milik, officially loaned to Juventus, will not change everything. While having the fifth youngest team in Ligue 1 in 2021-2022 in terms of players used (24.7 years of average age) according to Transfermarkt, Marseille have tumbled ten places this season in this ranking making the old man hunt (fifteenth with 27.2 years of average age).

Thank you for the welcome, thank you for the amazing fans, thank you for the beautiful city, thank you for the team and the goals and emotions and results. Thank you for everything. ?#allezom pic.twitter.com/ymaOsaehCQ — Arkadiusz Milik (@arekmilik9) August 26, 2022



With his 37 brushes on the clock, CR7 would therefore not have done a lot of good at this level to a club which could rely more on its training center and on its inexperienced talents. An OM which, out of its eleven reinforcements, has only one under twenty (Roggerio Nyakossi, eighteen years old) and only two under 24 (Issa Kaboré, and Nuno Tavares). No reason to expect huge capital gains…

OM need… a captain

Admittedly, this is a status that Ronaldo could have claimed. But since a dangerous trip to Nice awaits the Marseillais, the emergency cannot wait: Dimitri Payet’s buttocks stuck on the sideline seats, who has the profile to wear the armband and embody the perfect guide for the Marseille team?

Yes, Valentin Rongier was named captain during the first three days and is currently in charge. On the pitch and in attitude, at least. Still, the former Nantes, who nevertheless begins to be part of the furniture, is not necessarily the type to get out the mouth when things force him. At the same time, it’s hard to find a legitimate leader when you change half of your starting XI…

OM need… another rumor

What is the use of the summer transfer window if, in a crazy city like Marseille where the slightest sound can turn into a gigantic echo, rumors no longer exist? If the period when the Marseille club attracted star after star is over for the moment, supporters have the right – even need – to dream and fantasize about big names. Dries Mertens made the appetizer for the 2022 vintage, Ronaldo the starter… So who for the main course and dessert?

For the main course, the recipe is all found: it comes from Madrid, and is called Antoine Griezmann. The French international, who polishes the bench of substitutes at Atlético, can afford to fan the fire of illusion by spreading the word that he is interested in the project. On the other hand, for the dessert, the enigma remains intact. There is still until 1er September to light up wicks on social networks, ladies and gentlemen!

OM need a coach…

… In the opinion of some fans, in any case, able to whistle their new coach even before the start of a championship.

By Florian Cadu