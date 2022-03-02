5 things that come to the app

Through a long touch on the message we can choose between the emojis: thumbs up, heart, laughter, surprise, sadness and prayer. WhatsApp has developed an interface that groups the reactions so that we will be able to see the list of all the people who have reacted.

Everything new that comes to the app, first of all, we learn about it from specialized websites like WaBetaInfo when they are not yet active for any user. Afterwards, they reach the Beta version and finally for everyone in an update and stable version of WhatsApp. The novelties are very varied and these are some of those that reach the instant messaging app.

New way to attach photos

A small readjustment has also been known in the way in which we can attach the photos to a conversation chat. If now by clicking on the camera icon we can slide up to see our recent photos, in the future an additional tab will be included that shows all the images.

A new gallery tab which can make it easier to attach older photos that are in another album, as locating them in the newer photos view might take a lot of scrolling.

Shortcut to direct messages

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.6.3 is marked as a compatible update for this new feature. The app introduced a redesign of contact information last year in the WhatsApp beta for Android. In the last hours, the search shortcut is being implemented for certain testers of the android-beta.

As you can see in the screenshot below, WhatsApp is adding the search shortcut to the redesigned contact information page. Unfortunately the search shortcut doesn’t seem to work too well and is expected to improve in future beta updates.

call links

After presenting a new interface when making voice calls, in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.5.4, it is now working on a new function for calls. Last year included several improvements to voice and video calls, giving us the ability to join group calls even if the call had already started.

Thanks to the update of the new beta of WhatsApp for Android 2.22.6.5, from WaBetaInfo they have discovered the new links to calls. The instant messaging app will make it even easier join calls by using links. We can create a call link within our contact list and share it with anyone.

Privacy settings

WhatsApp works on a new useful shortcut when we want to edit the recipients of the status updates. An access that will be available at the bottom of the screen when we touch “Status”. This feature is under development and the release date is still unknown.

This feature will also include a subtitle bar for us to check who will receive the status information.