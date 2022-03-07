5 things to keep in mind about bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) begins a new week in the shadow of a deepening geopolitical nightmare unfolding in Ukraine.

As reprisals for the invasion of Ukraine and the macroeconomic consequences are growing, cryptocurrencies struggle to keep up.

This month there has been a curious paradox. Although investors and those directly affected by the war are supposedly looking for a safe haven, this has not been Bitcoin or stablecoins.

Instead, stocks, which have been affected by the sanctions and their consequences, are now an important guide to the performance of the BTC/USD pair.

Therefore, Bitcoin’s trend remains down, within the same known macro range that has characterized the entire year of 2022.

What could change things? Cointelegraph takes a look at a handful of factors worth keeping an eye on as the unprecedented European conflict unfolds.

Macro forces point to a volatile and “tough” week

Historical precedents aside, it has become clear that the stock market does not “like” the current European hostilities.

Losses increased last week; total loss was $2.9 trillion in global equities. Add to that the caveat that indices still look expensive in the current environment, the medium-term outlook is beginning to look decidedly unappetizing.

It is not just what has already been produced that is rocking the boat, but New sanctions against Russia are on the table, including some serious ones that would only be noticed in longer terms, in case they materialize.

Among them is the ban on imports of Russian oil, a move that could upend the global status quo and trigger a seismic shift in the way the economy is fueled.

“If this were to happen. I think there would be a high probability that stocks would drop immediately on the news,” reacted popular trader and analyst Pentoshi at news of the idea that dropped over the weekend.

Pentoshi there was already warned on the shares, raising the concept of a Wall Street Crash-type event that would trigger a modern counterpart to the Great Depression.

Although this is an extreme scenario, there is not much to do while the conflict remains unresolved and the consequences worsen.

For Mike McGlone, chief commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, bitcoin’s intraday performance means the new week should be really “tough” for risk assets.

Bitcoin Could Touch $30,000 Again, But What About the Stock Market? After down around 2% on Sunday at 8am EST from Friday’s close, bitcoin is signaling another tough week for risk assets.

When comparing the BTC/USD pair to the Nasdaq, in particular, this year, McGlone was not of the opinion that the only way was down.

“Bitcoin faces deflationary forces after 2021 excesses, but cryptocurrencies show divergent strength”, He said part of the comments on Twitter on Friday.

“With 2002 losses less than half that of the Nasdaq 100, bitcoin may be maturing its way to global digital collateral.”

CME Gap Sets Up $40,000 Rematch

If this is the case, Bitcoin users are in for a bumpy ride in the coming days.

Sensitive stocks combined with rising commodity prices -an atmosphere of budding stagflation, say some- they do not provide fertile ground for bullish sentiment.

During Sunday night, The BTC/USD pair dipped to $37,592 on Bitstamp, marking its lowest levels since late February and completely erasing its subsequent gains.

Even more frustrating is that the entire move was a repeat of a previous one, cementing the current price range as more definitive support and resistance.

A look at the daily chart from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows how persistent the range has been; in order to get out of it, a break above the yearly open at the $46,200 level is needed.

BTC/USD 1-day candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

For trader Matthew Hyland, however, the immediate outlook suggests that such a move is unlikely.

“Bitcoin has fallen below the crucial support zone,” he warned on Monday, showing the various price levels that he claims are listed as support and resistance in the range.

Bitcoin has dipped below the crucial support zone.

The last of them to disappear -around USD 39,600- coincides with the closing price on Friday in the CME Group bitcoin futures market.

Given bitcoin’s propensity to return to Friday’s closing levels the following week, the area just below $40,000 could form a focus on Monday, laying the groundwork for a support/resistance flip if the bulls gain momentum.

“Bitcoin choppy big moves, but will eventually return to Friday night CME closing price,” summarized Michaël van de Poppe, Cointelegraph contributor.

In a later tweet, Van de Poppe he joined McGlone on predicting a “volatile” week.

Traders brace for Consumer Price Index and rate hike

What would today be without the issue of inflation?

What began as a “temporary” phenomenon has become a fundamental feature of the economic landscape this year, something that many participants in the cryptocurrency sector predicted in advance.

The Federal Reserve is now stuck with it and has been criticized for not having acted quickly enough.

Therefore, Despite the fallout from Russia, lawmakers have a rate hike in mind this month and the decision will come on March 16. Before that, the tension for bitcoin can increase, as last minute bets keep traders guessing the outcome of risky assets.

Mr. Market is saying no to a 50bps rate hike in March and yes to a 25bps hike – that means that the risks headed into this month’s Fed meeting are (imo): A) Do not hike = #BTC to $50k++

B) 50bps hike = Bitcoin to mid 30ks

Mr. Mercado is saying no to a 50bps rate hike in March and yes to a 25bps rate hike: that means the risks ahead of this month’s Fed meeting (my personal opinion) are:

A) No raise = BTC at $50,000 ++

B) 50bps up = Bitcoin mid-$30,000

C) 25bps rise = Bitcoin continues its upward trend

If a 25 basis point rally is enough to maintain bitcoin’s status quo, it may already be too late.

Before the Fed’s announcement, the latest data on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be released. Any major deviation from forecasts could jeopardize the delicate balance.

The CPI, already at a 40-year high, became famous last month when bitcoin made multiple false moves in the hours after the monthly figures were released.

Extreme, but not extreme enough?

A familiar face shows the great blow that crypto sentiment has suffered in recent days.

As the BTC/USD pair fell from the top of its range, the Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index fell with it, right in the “extreme fear” zone.

The bullish trend from early March is clearly visible in the index, which more than doubled its normalized sentiment score to 51/100. before losing it all again and reaching only 22/100.

Fear and greed index of cryptocurrencies (screenshot). Source: Alternative.me

The Fear and Greed Index uses a basket of factors to represent the mood of the cryptocurrency market and currently suggests that there is room for further deterioration, as hints of local market are often accompanied by a score of around 10/100.

“It’s a short-sighted market, which means the horizon is maybe a few days, and sentiment changes,” added van de Poppe on the current configuration.

In a mockery of weak hands, the popular trader Crypto Dan argument that even a crash to $20,000 would not constitute a major trend violation on long enough time frames for bitcoin.

“A pullback to $20,000 technically wouldn’t be bad. It wouldn’t be nice for sentiment, but technically it would be a good back test“, he tweeted on Sunday.

Reserve risk enters the green

How on edge are hodlers really?

As usual, there is a clear dividing line between long-term and short-term BTC investors, as the former are still doggedly riding out the drop from all-time highs.

A key metric that supports the view that confidence in Bitcoin does not match price is Reserve Risk.

Created in 2019, Reserve Risk pits sentiment against price in a way that shows when to invest for a good chance of producing what on-chain analytics site LookIntoBitcoin calls “exaggerated” returns.

Currently, the BTC/USD pair is heading back into the green “buy” zone, indicating that conditions favor long-term investors once again: high confidence and low price.

“Now entering btfd value territory on macro time frames as price trend lower,” commented the creator of LookIntoBitcoin, Philip Swift on “very useful” Reserve Risk data.

Bitcoin Reserve Risk chart. Source: LookIntoBitcoin

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.

