5 things to know about Demi Lovato’s alleged boyfriend

Mix business with pleasure? Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes sparked dating speculation after they were spotted at a dinner party – but the duo already have a history.

In August 2022, Lovato and Lutes were photographed holding hands as they left an Italian restaurant together in New York City. The release comes shortly after a source said We Weekly that the Texas native was “really happy” in a “healthy relationship” with a fellow musician.

Lutes, for her part, has previously spoken about working with Lovato on her upcoming album.

“Substance from @ddlovato is now available!! one of my favorite songs I’ve ever worked on. when I was asked to stop and write for this session, I remember thinking what am I supposed to do in a demi lovato session? he wrote via Instagram in July 2022, alongside a snippet of the music video. “Only to arrive and realize she was doing one of the toughest rock projects I’ve ever heard. obviously a crazy milestone for me, but beyond that, I feel so lucky to be a part of something I’m such a big fan of. congratulations to the whole gang 🖤.

The ‘Dancing With the Devil’ singer responded in the comments section, writing, “Thank you so much.. you killed the session (SESSIONS) and I’m so grateful I got to work with you, here’s a lot others !! let’s go!! (Cya!!).”

Lovato’s connection to Lutes is rumored to come two years after her whirlwind romance with Max Ehrich. The former couple started dating in 2020 and got engaged later that year.

“@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” she wrote via Instagram in July 2020. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life ( other than my parents) flaws and all. You never push me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I am honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express, but I’m thrilled to start a family and a life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. This is our future!!!!”

We confirmed that the duo called him two months later. Lovato later reflected on the relationship in her documentary dance with the devil.

“What happened? I think I rushed into something that I thought was what I was supposed to do. I realized over time that I didn’t really know the person I was engaged to,” she explained in March 2021. “All the people who were like, ‘Oh, they rushed there- inside’ or ‘This won’t last’, I say to myself: ‘You proved them right.’ We had only been together four or five months, and honestly, that was false advertising.”

She added: “There’s so much more to me that I haven’t explored yet, and one of the good things about this experience is that I’ve used this time to look within. I’m also too weird to marry a man in my life right now. I don’t want to, like, put a label on it right now. I think I will get there, but there are a lot of things I have to do for myself first.

Ahead of her album release, Lovato also made headlines after fans wondered if her song “29” was meant to slam her ex-boyfriend. Wilmer Valderrama. “What is f—k consent? / The numbers told you not to / But that didn’t stop you,” read the lyrics, which seem to have taken a hit at the age difference between Lovato and Valderrama.

