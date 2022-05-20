5 things to know about Dune, the event film available on Canal+

Denis Villeneuve’s latest masterpiece, Dunes, is broadcast for the first time on Canal+ this Friday, May 20 at 9 p.m. To prepare for the (re) viewing of the monumental feature film, here are some anecdotes to know absolutely before landing on Arrakis, in search of the Spice.

What is it about ?

This month of May even more under the sun than a song by Jenifer makes you want hot sand? That’s good, that’s exactly what Dunes. But it’s more about battles than swims. The film by Denis Villeneuve (Prisoners, Blade Runner 2049) is indeed a new adaptation of the cult novel by Frank Herbert (published in 1965), after the one by David Lynch in 1984, with a geopolitical and ecological framework still relevant today. In 10191, we follow the journey of the Atreides family, and more particularly that of Paul (Timothée Chalamet), as they settle on Arrakis, a desert planet nicknamed “Dune”, which has the particularity of being the only one to contain Spice, a vital substance, which is also the fuel used for interstellar navigation. Which is why he is regularly involved in conflicts, like the one that is emerging with the barony of Harkonnen, when a terrible trap will soon close on the Atreides…

Big movie, big cast

You can recognize several familiar faces on the poster, and for good reason: everyone wanted to participate in the ambitious project. We find there indeed Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, The Daughters of Doctor March), Oscar Isaac (Star Wars, Moon Knight), Josh Brolin (Avengers, Outer Range), Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game of Thrones), Zendaya (Spider-Man, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission Impossible, The White Queen), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, 007 Specter), Javier Bardem (No Country For Old Men, Vicky Cristina Barcelona) and many others. A real red carpet which caused many reunions: Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem had not shot together since No Country for Old Men of the Coen brothers in 2007, and Josh Brolin, always him, interpreted Thanos in two last films avengerswhich allowed him to meet Dave Bautista, interpreter of Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy.

A film with six Oscars

Nominated 10 times for the 2021 Oscars, Dunes did not leave empty-handed, collecting six golden statuettes, in the categories Best visual effects, Best film music (signed Hans Zimmer, the composer, fan of the novel, even making a cameo in the film), Best cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sets and Best Sound Mixing. You will understand, you will be amazed… and ears. Your home cinema will be happy. Your neighbours, maybe a little less…

Express shoot for Zendaya

Zendaya, the movie star Spiderman and series Euphoria, may be on all the promo posters, his role in Dunes is limited to a few scenes and minutes. Besides, she only spent… four days on the set! Enough to make an impression, as she plays Chani, a Fremen, resident of Arrakis. Good news for Zendaya fans, however: ele will be much more present in the second part of Dunes. Because yes, there will be a sequel, scheduled for 2023.

Seven hours of make-up

If the decorations of Dunes are incredible, the costumes and makeup are equally impressive. Even if Stellan Skarsgard, who plays the filthy baron Vladimir Harkonnen, must not really be their most ardent admirer: to fit – literally – into the skin of his character, he had to spend seven hours every day on make-up, as we learn Indiewire. In total, he will have spent nearly 80 hours, motionless, to be transformed. Which corresponds to more than 30% of his total shooting time. Basically, he spent almost as much time getting his makeup done as Zendaya did on film. And when we know that the costume weighed more than 99 kilos, we understand why the actor asked that we add scenes where his character was completely naked…

