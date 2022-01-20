5 things to know about Wordle, and why it’s driving the world crazy

Josh Wardle, a Welsh programmer living in Brooklyn, invented it for crossword-puzzle partner Palak Shah, and then shared it with their families. A pastime for socially on a diet. Finally, last October, someone convinced him to publish it on his website and from the few dozen players at the beginning of November Wordle, the puzzle game of the moment, has come to involve a few million around the world. Here’s what five things to know and how to play.

Wordle is not an application. In recent weeks, many have flocked to the App Store and Play Store which, on the basis of success, have tried to monetize the phenomenon by offering more or less similar games in exchange for subscriptions or advertisements. A single app, Wordle !, had already existed for years and due to the confusion (many people were looking for the app while Wordle is a page of a personal website) it has seen its downloads explode up to 200,000 per day. The founder decided to donate the resulting advertising proceeds to a social organization, in agreement with Wardle.

On Wordle there is nothing to pay and no advertising is offered. The game page (this one) includes only the diagram, a keyboard to play it from a mobile browser and the terse instructions to have fun (top left). So be wary of apps or other platforms that try to make money on them.

Alexi Rosenfeld

You have to guess the word of the day in a maximum of six attempts. Each attempt must match an existing five-letter English word (the creator selected them from an obviously much larger corpus). After each attempt, therefore after pressing enter, the color of the tiles helps the player to orient himself: if the square is green it means that the letter is in the right position (leave it there); if it is yellow that the letter is included in the word but in the wrong position (try it elsewhere); if it is gray the letter is not included.

The results can be shared on social networks without revealing the word of the day. Wordle, in fact, does not aim to be addictive (if not on a daily scale): the word is one a day and to relaunch its results to others from mid-December, the Welsh programmer has included a sharing tool that gives the idea of ​​progress and of reaching the solution but without revealing words and attempts.

There are clones in various languages, including in Italian (among others for example Parole or Parolette) on which to have fun in the same way.

