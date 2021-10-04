5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) begins a new week after its first attempted $ 50,000 attack in over a month, what will the next move be?

After an encouraging weekend, BTC / USD faces an increasingly bullish macro environment and a series of analysts’ forecasts for a particularly favorable October for the price.

Indeed, Q4 should stand out from any other period in Bitcoin’s current bull run, and the latest estimates indicate there are still more than six months to prove it.

As the first full week of “Uptober” begins, Cointelegraph examines the factors that could drive the market over the next few days.

The markets are preparing for the “turbulent journey” of October

Shares had a flat September, but the first few days of the new month have already shown that some good news may push Bitcoin to outperform the macro group.

While the S&P 500 lost 5% in September, BTC / USD ended the month around $ 4,000 lower than the August close.

However, since October 1 the pair has set a decidedly different course, and amid expectations of a rally in stocks at the expense of the US dollar, the favorable winds for Bitcoin may continue.

“Q4 2021 is likely to have an above average return,CNBC pointed out, citing Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist of the research firm CFRA. “However, investors will need to hold strong during October’s typically turbulent journey, which saw volatility 36% higher than the other 11-month average.“

Sentiment last week was driven by the vote for the US infrastructure bill, which was postponed until October 31 at the latest.

“One of the reasons why I am bullish on BTC: during the live broadcast of 2 days ago I said” the DXY has reached the red zone, shortly it should reverse and start a correction. ” This correction could take a while and in my opinion it is bullish for crypto. “

One of my reasons to be bullish on #BTC: DXY chart 2 days ago in live stream: “DXY hitting red box, should reverse soon and start a correction” This correction could take a while and is bullish for crypto imo. pic.twitter.com/bn5LI8B8Gk – Crypto_Ed_NL (@Crypto_Ed_NL) October 1, 2021

Currently, USD is at its highest level in more than a year, as measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY). Traders predict a reversal, traditionally seen as a bullish catalyst for Bitcoin.

For well-known Crypto trader Ed, a DXY correction might even last a few months instead of weeks.

DXY daily chart. Source: TradingView

$ 50,000, but not yet

After hitting $ 49,000 over the weekend, Bitcoin is clearly preparing an attack on the all-important $ 50,000 level, but it doesn’t appear to be ready yet.

Despite the bullish impulses, Sunday’s breakout was pushed back resulting in a drop of nearly $ 2,000.

However, commentators have generally ignored this move, arguing that any weakness in BTC’s price will be temporary.

One such is Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe, who reiterated his recent theory on short consolidation followed by a new bullish breakout on Monday.

Meanwhile, well-known trader Pentoshi compared the situation to activity in Q4 last year, when the level to break was $ 20,000, not $ 64,500.

“I don’t care about the short intervals. I’m interested in the macro market structure,” has explained in a Twitter comment.

Whether the correction comes or not, BTC / USD still marked a notable weekly close at $ 48,234, and in doing so completely nullified the price action of the previous two weeks.

“BTC rose more than 20% after the breakout from the ascending triangle.”

Additionally, trader and analyst Rekt Capital reported that the Pi Cycle’s 111-day moving average held in support, fueling the recent rally.

New all-time highs for the hash rate

It is not possible to know for sure, but according to some estimates, Bitcoin’s hash rate has already reached new all-time highs.

Less than five months after the mass exodus of miners and equipment from China due to a regulatory crackdown, several data sources show that the key parameter has fully retraced its collapse.

Not only that, in the short term the hash rate could even reach 200 exahash per second (EH / s), a good 32 EH / s above its previous peak.

Measuring the hash rate is quite complicated, as it is impossible to exactly determine the mining power dedicated to Bitcoin, so any representation can only be an estimate.

While different sources vary greatly, CoinWarz recorded 201 EH / s on October 2nd, while MiningPoolStats currently only shows 138 EH / s, the overall trend is indisputable.

The fundamentals of the Bitcoin network have firmly entered “up only” mode, reflecting the continued long-term belief of miners regarding profitability.

“This year China kicked out nearly 90% of the Bitcoin miners in the country. As a result, the hash rate dropped by around 50%,” commented Anthony Pompliano, co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital.

“Only a few months later we returned to an all-time high. Economic incentives promote further decentralization of the network. “

Bitcoin hash rate 7-day average chart. Source: Blockchain.com

As Cointelegraph already reported, the difficulty also looks set to challenge its records this week, and the next adjustment will likely be the seventh consecutive hike.

This streak has not occurred since 2019, while the difficulty remains around 20% from its all-time high reached in May.

Bull run halfway?

It’s no secret that best-known Bitcoin analysts anticipate a spectacular performance in Q4 for BTC’s price action.

For PlanB, the creator of the series of stock-to-flow models, Bitcoin’s “worst case scenario” has come true for two months in a row.

Now its minimum estimates are $ 63,000 by the end of October, and a whopping $ 98,000 by the November close.

However, the future looks even brighter for the Bitcoin bulls, in his view. In its most recent update of the stock-to-flow cross-asset (S2FX), PlanB showed that the price is at around 50% of its bullish cycle, leaving ample room for rapid gains.

“In my opinion we are halfway there, no signs of weakness (red) for now. The color overlay does not represent the months to halving but an on-chain signal,”He commented sharing the graph.

“My guess: this second part of the bull market has at least another 6 months.”

Bitcoin S2FX pattern chart, Oct.3. Source: PlanB / Twitter

Bitcoin still has a long way to go to realign with daily stock-to-flow estimates, as the spot price has plotted a record-breaking deviation in recent months.

According to the monitoring resource S2F Multiple, BTC / USD is expected to be at just over $ 100,000 on Monday.

Reactions to a potential Bitcoin ETF

As Cointelegraph reported, this month could see regulatory approval of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the US.

Related: The 5 Cryptocurrencies To Follow This Week: BTC, LUNA, ATOM, XTZ, AXS

The green light for an ETF based on futures contracts will likely be the first, as the Securities and Exchange Commission has postponed the decision on a traditional product until at least November.

The market has been serving this important milestone for some time now, but the decision could still upset sentiment and, with it, the current situation of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).

Despite the price action in recent weeks, the fund’s discount compared to the spot price has remained significant, currently at around 14%.

Grayscale award chart. Source: Bybt

Grayscale said it intends to convert its leading crypto funds into ETFs when circumstances allow, while data shows business is not bad at all.

“GBTC completely dominates in terms of volume compared to other funds on Bitcoin, 10 times as much in terms of USD,” he pointed out last week Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg ETF analyst.

“If it were an ETF it would be in the 5% of the most active.”