5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) is in excellent shape, starting a new week less than 15% from all-time highs.

A classic mix of factors set the stage for the Q4 finale, which analysts are now confidently comparing to the bull runs of 2013 and 2017.

By separating itself from macro movements and the US dollar, Bitcoin returns to be the alternative to gold that investors are looking for, as altcoins slide to the bottom.

With “Uptober” still only in its second full week, Cointelegraph takes a look at what could affect BTC’s price action in the coming days.

Altcoins delayed during the “Bitcoin season”

Things look promising for Bitcoin traders after breaking through the local highs set last week.

With the exception of a strange anomaly on the Bitstamp exchange, which recorded a momentary wick of up to $ 51,000, a quiet weekend maintained previous gains.

Now, while it appears to be preparing an attack on final resistance before the all-time high of $ 64,500, BTC’s price action is giving the bulls rejoicing.

“I still believe in this scenario for Bitcoin.”

Still standing behind this scenario on #Bitcoin.

However, another aspect lies behind Bitcoin’s strength, which should ensure further upside in the near term.

Altcoins are performing weaker, leading to predictions of a “Bitcoin season” before some sort of alt season can resurface. As Cointelegraph reported, this may not arrive until 2022.

“Dominance of Bitcoin vs. Alt-season. The altcoins continue to fall, losing around 10-20% in the pair against BTC. Each 1% corresponds to roughly a 10% drop compared to BTC ratios. Volatile week ahead with potential ETF approval unrelated to high exposure to altcoins. Remember, a long on altcoins is equivalent to a short on BTC and volatility. “

$ BTC sun vs #ALTSEASON

Alts bleeding out again as we speak, most down around 10-20% vs the BTC pair since this post Each 1% = roughly a 10% drop vs BTC ratios Volatile week ahead w / etf not conductive to high alt exposure Remember long alts is equivalent to short btc short vol

The situation is particularly evident in the chart of Ether (ETH), the largest altcoin by market cap, currently at its lowest against BTC since the beginning of August.

“ETH / BTC falling as Bitcoin continues to consolidate,” summed up on Sunday, Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe.

“I assume that Bitcoin will continue, while altcoins have not yet come into play.”

ETH / BTC (Bitstamp) daily chart. Source: TradingView

Anyway, van de Poppe he added a controversial peak cycle forecast for ETH / USD up to $ 20,000, roughly in Q1 next year.

“You are here”

It’s not easy to please Bitcoiners when it comes to BTC price action.

As any Crypto Twitter dweller will know, even the most unexpected movements in BTC / USD can only satisfy sentiment for just a moment before investors ask for more.

Last week was no exception. Bitcoin made $ 3,000 in minutes, $ 5,000 in an hour, and hit four-month highs, but a few days later, commentators were “bored.”

The weight of expectations for Bitcoin in 2021, the year following the third halving and consequently the deadline for a maximum of the market cycle, is palpable.

The extent of the BTC rally is at the center of intense debate, and while some argue that the $ 200,000 or even $ 300,000 is “scheduled,” others are already losing confidence, stating that this cycle cannot be like the last two. .

However, comparisons between post-halving years appear to offer an almost unanimous verdict on Bitcoin’s outlook, suggesting that the major upside towards a blow-off top has not yet begun.

The correction in September below $ 40,000, for example, reflects similar events in 2013 and 2017, recorded just before take-off acting as the “ultimate” bear trap.

The overlap of the price performance in 2021 on that of 2017 produces obvious similarities.

All these conclusions, listed by well-known trader TechDev, indicate that this year’s peak will be an order of magnitude higher than the previous one. The analyst argues that a six-figure high is practically guaranteed.

The similarities are nothing new, and various sources show the degree of price compliance over the course of 2021 compared to previous post-halving years.

One day, $ 31 billion settled

Much attention has focused on the fundamentals of the Bitcoin network in the 2020-2021 bull run, but there is more.

With hash rate and difficulty returning to near historic highs, new data shows that other aspects of Bitcoin are setting records.

This week, it’s up to the capacity and scalability of the network, all on-chain, without even considering the Lightning Network.

Like reported from analyst Kevin Rooke, last week Bitcoin processed over $ 30 billion in value in a single day.

“31 billion dollars. This is the regulated value on the Bitcoin blockchain in just one day this week,” commented.

“It’s a new all-time high for Bitcoin, and a 40x increase in adjusted value since the beginning of 2020.”

Bitcoin daily transaction volume chart. Source: Kevin Rooke / Twitter

The impressive transformation was accompanied by consistency in costs, as evidenced by the consistently low Bitcoin transaction fees.

Doubts arise about GBTC

The countdown to the decision on a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) continues to attract attention this week, but is an approval already “foregone”?

Although the US Securities and Exchange Commission has postponed the deadline for deciding the fate of spot-based Bitcoin ETFs to November, this month will see a “yes” or “no” on futures-based ETF products.

The latter have attracted praise and criticism in equal measure, while doubts remain about the future of existing institutional tools in the Bitcoin market, most notably the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).

Even though the price of Bitcoin is rising rapidly, GBTC continues to trade at a significant discount to the spot market, and in recent weeks this trend has only intensified.

GBTC premium chart. Source: Bybt

Should ETFs get the green light, analysts say they will receive more and more capital inflows, with the conversion of Grayscale’s funds into ETFs still a long way off.

For macro analyst Lyn Alden, the odds of a return of the so-called “Grayscale premium” to neutral territory seem slim.

“I doubt it, but it’s not impossible for it to happen in the case of a huge Bitcoin rally and the absence of an ETF at that time,” he answered over the weekend during a Twitter discussion.

“Bitcoin’s performance surpassed the baseline scenario I described in 2020, in part thanks to neutral arbitrage on GBTC which temporarily absorbed the extra demand. Now I think he’s back on a more sustainable path, driven by the accumulation of HODLers. It looks promising, let’s see. “

Bitcoin's performance exceeded the base case that I wrote about it in 2020, partly due to the GBTC neutral arbitrage trade which pulled forward temporary extra demand. Now it's back on a more sustainable path imo, driven by HODLer accumulation. Looks good, let's see.

Alden updated research published last year in which he highlighted GBTC’s role in Bitcoin’s price action. The relative absence of the phenomenon now, in his view, is positive for the sustainability of BTC’s price performance.

Sustainable greed?

Concerns related to market instability that accompanied the return to a four-month high unchanged seem unfounded.

According to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index sentiment indicator, BTC’s recent rally is firmly rooted in sustainable growth.

It appears to be at odds with the norm, as bullish movements, especially near historical highs, tend to push the Index into “extreme greed.” This in turn suggests an unsustainable and easy to destabilize market, triggering a price correction.

For now, with the price just over $ 57,000, the Fear & Greed shows a value of 71/100, indicating only “greed” instead of “extreme greed” and still far from the classic apex zone above 95/100.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index, 11 October. Source: Alternative.me

However, the month of October saw major changes in sentiment. On September 30, just two weeks ago, the Index was at 20/100, in the “extreme fear” zone.