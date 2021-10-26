5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) kicks off the new week by defending $ 60,000 as support and aiming for new all-time highs.

After a classic contraction on Sunday, the bulls regained control and managed to hold BT / USD above the all-important $ 60,000 level. However, the all-time highs of April and October have not yet been revisited and investors are eager to watch Bitcoin’s renewed momentum.

Expectations remain sky-high, with target up to $ 300,000 in the coming months and even a continuation of the bull run in 2022. Cointelegraph examines five factors to consider in short-term analyzes of BTC’s price action.

Bitcoin and “the tireless offer in the spot market”

Global markets offer a relatively calm picture as US equity futures remain immobile before opening.

Inflation continues to take its toll, and even the US Federal Reserve admits it could stay high for longer. Furthermore, a potential tax on unrealized profits in the US animates discussions in crypto circles.

With the exception of sharply rising commodities, no turbulence can be seen in the price of Bitcoin, and the separation from macro movements has been a feature of BTC / USD for some time.

As the launch of the third Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Monday approaches, many are paying attention to gold, traditional ETFs and Bitcoin’s threat to them.

“If the huge rise in CME open interest to # 1 globally in a matter of days this week is no indicator of gigantic institutional interest, I don’t know what else it can be,” commented last week Charles Edwards, CEO of the Capriole investment firm.

“This is a changing of the guard.”

Bitcoin futures open interest chart. Source: Charles Edwards / Twitter

Edwards he has declared previously that futures-based ETFs will provide a “tireless offer in the spot market“Of Bitcoin, countering concerns about the overall effectiveness of the tool:

“Where is the key support level for BTC? Bitcoin for $ 840 million was bought yesterday in the futures markets via market orders whenever the price approached $ 60,000. The taker buy / sell volume helps to identify decisive support / resistance levels. “

Where is the key support level for $ BTC? $ 840M worth #Bitcoin was purchased in futures markets via market orders whenever the price approached $ 60K yesterday. Taker Buy / Sell Volume helps to figure out key support / resistance levels. Set an alert herehttps: //t.co/URSHem9Swb pic.twitter.com/ygh4KQAOVg – Ki Young Ju 주기영 (@ki_young_ju) October 25, 2021

Looking at the futures volumes, large buying characterized each bearish bout at $ 60,000, added Ki Young Ju, CEO of on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant.

Follow in the footsteps of the 2017 bull run

In classic Bitcoin fashion, a weak Sunday turned into a bullish Monday with the price back above $ 63,000 at the time of writing.

Last week saw a 10% drop from the new all-time high of $ 67,100, and April’s peak at $ 64,900 offered almost no support.

Despite the arrival of the first bearish forecasts, however, Bitcoin has not abandoned its new range, although some analyzes argued that even a return to $ 50,000 would have maintained a promising price action.

The weekly close failed to challenge a large buying wall just below $ 60,000, offering further relief for the price.

“So far, so good,” summed up Monday morning Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe in a new update.

“Bitcoin is on its way to $ 90,000.”

This month, the timeline for this target has extended. According to van de Poppe, Bitcoin will only visit the level in Q1 next year, in contrast to six-figure estimates in much shorter time periods. Meanwhile, the October closure is expected to be around $ 63,000, leaving the territory uncharted for the last two months of 2021.

For noted analyst TechDev, Bitcoin is still following the 2017 price action with almost disturbing accuracy. This too would suggest much higher prices by the end of the year, in line with the December 2017 blow-off top:

“After 140 days, a slightly flattened 2017 fractal continues to predict day-to-day BTC price action better than much of the short-term TA.”

After 140 days, a slightly-flattened 2017 fractal continues to predict the day-to-day #BTC price action better than most short-term TA I’ve seen. pic.twitter.com/93l7RODsMU – TechDev (@ TechDev_52) October 25, 2021

VanEck’s ETF prepares for launch on Monday

New week, another reason to be optimistic about institutional investments, with another Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) close to launch. This Monday it’s VanEck’s turn, a now familiar name in the crypto sector thanks to years of trying to offer a Bitcoin ETF on the market.

Like the tools launched last week, the Bitcoin Strategy ETF by VanEck (XBTF) will have Bitcoin futures as its underlying, strengthening competition ahead of a potential regulatory decision on physical ETFs expected next month.

XBTF will have a management fee of 0.65% and will be the third Bitcoin future ETF on the US market.

Furthermore, VanEck is keen to launch a physical ETF, with the decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission scheduled for November 14.

As Cointelegraph reported, despite mixed views on the overall utility of futures-based ETFs, the US debut of ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF last week saw unprecedented adoption.

The second, the Valkyrie ETF, was more modest.

“We believe Bitcoin is on track to match gold trading,” commented Mike McGlone, Bloomberg’s senior commodity strategist, still bullish after the launch of the second product.

The analyst mentioned the formidable transformation that accompanied gold in the early 2000s when it attracted its first ETFs to the US. Similarly, the first gold ETF, the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), accumulated over $ 1 billion in its first three trading days in November 2004.

Regulatory Decision Roadmap for Bitcoin ETFs. Source: Arcane Research

No big sell-offs on exchanges

As Cointelegraph pointed out, exchanges are a key point in current market conditions as it slows the macro trend of declining BTC reserves on trading platforms.

During bull runs, huge inflows of BTC to exchanges tend to signal the price level at which the masses intend to sell, and consequently the likely high. More generally, Bitcoin reserves on exchanges are decreasing, a trend accelerated by the collapse of the price in May.

According to the most recent data, Binance seems to have separated from other large platforms this month, seeing BTC inflows as reserves on the rest of the platforms continue to decline.

The rally of BTC / USD to new all-time highs resulted in a slight increase in BTC balances on exchanges, which however remains negligible in relation to the overall bearish trend.

BTC reserves chart on exchanges. Source: Bybt

Hodlers are not at all interested in selling after such short growth from the previous all-time high, and institutional buyers are presumed not to plan sudden sales immediately after gaining exposure.

Over the past week, derivatives exchanges have seen particularly active purchases.

Favorable reset of sentiment

The sentiment in the crypto market seems ready to change again, but unlike the first days of October, investors are more cautious.

According to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, the unsustainable optimism of “Uptober” is no longer the tone of the Bitcoin and altcoin markets.

After reaching the “extreme greed” zone last week, the Index is back down in line with the BTC price, and is currently at 72/100, in “greed territory.”

This level has been visited several times in the past three months, suggesting that sentiment has seen a reset with Bitcoin still at $ 60,000.

Considering that the high of the previous cycles corresponds with a Fear & Greed score of 95/100 or more, a further increase in the price, if sufficiently gradual, could last much longer.