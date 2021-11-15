5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) begins a new week with a run to all-time highs as the bulls save the day, and the week, at the last minute.

A week of sideways price action for BTC ended just in time for the weekly close, with Bitcoin bouncing back to $ 66,000.

This is a classic move that has become all too familiar in recent weeks, and now the focus is back on bullish outcomes.

With the opening of Wall Street approaching, Monday has not yet started the bullish movements that many expected for “Moonvember:” many analysts in fact predicted a price target at the end of the month close to $ 100,000.

Will Bitcoin be able to achieve it? Cointelegraph examines five factors that could help shape BTC’s trajectory in the coming days.

The weekly close leaves no room for bears

Despite concerns related to the weekly close, Bitcoin did not disappoint on Sunday.

After a week almost entirely of sideways movement, BTC / USD was at its height with a new all-time high for the weekly candle at $ 65,500.

The $ 1,000 upside has come almost literally in the last hour, typical behavior in the past few weeks:

“They saved the weekly closure.”

Hence, Bitcoin recorded a weekly close above an active trend for several months previously considered an important test of its overall strength.

For noted analyst TechDev, the shutdown was significant for other reasons. In fact, it sits above a Fibonacci level of 1.618, replicating an event that served as a stepping stone during the 2013 and 2017 bull runs.

“BTC just opened and closed a week above the 1.618 log. In the past this has proved significant. “

“Ready for what’s to come? Personally I wouldn’t bet it will be different for Bitcoin this time,He added in another post on Fibonacci.

At the time of writing, BTC / USD is hovering around $ 65,000, after a slight contraction from local highs.

Others argue that Sunday’s implementation of the Taproot soft fork has not yet affected the price. In fact, big updates tend to be followed by significant price hikes, as happened with Segregated Witness (SegWit) in 2017.

“Bitcoin’s huge Taproot update is not yet expressed in the market price,” he tweeted Charles Edwards, CEO of the Capriole investment company.

$ 135,000 “still in the game”

Well-known analyst PlanB stays true to estimates in its series of “worst-case scenarios” for monthly Bitcoin price closings.

After getting BTC’s monthly close almost exactly right for three months in a row, PlanB now claims that $ 98,000 by December 1 and $ 135,000 by January 1, 2022 are still achievable goals:

“The predictions of $ 98,000 in November and $ 135,000 in December are still in play.”

As Cointelegraph reported, he is not the only one who thinks so. Several sources are pointing to a move towards at least $ 85,000 in the coming weeks.

Going further, PlanB’s stock-to-flow models are accompanied by other research on Bitcoin’s cyclicality since before 2013:

“Regardless of what you believe, Bitcoin has been adhering to these trend lines for 9 years. When it crosses the center line it will start to really move upward. “

However, a forecast released last week argues that, while reaching $ 250,000 in January, Bitcoin will permanently invalidate one of the stock-to-flow models.

“The distribution of the bull market has begun”

Could it be the beginning of the end for Bitcoin’s bull market in this cycle?

Looking at long-term investor activity (LTH), it appears that Bitcoin has entered its final and more volatile bullish phase.

Data from on-chain analytics company Glassnode highlighted by analyst William Clemente show that LTH investors have stopped their net accumulation and started shedding coins.

A feature of bull run highs, this “sell in strength” marks the first net reduction in LTH reserves since April, when BTC / USD hit a high of $ 64,900, which was untouched for six months.

“Long-term investors buy BTC in weakness and sell in strength,”Commented Clemente.

“We just registered the first red candle on the change in the net LTH position in more than 6 months, showing that the bull market distribution has begun.”

Bitcoin LTH position variation chart. Source: William Clemente / Twitter

Last time, in Q4 2020, LTH started selling ahead of Bitcoin’s drastic rally, distribution peaked and started dipping even before the all-time high of $ 64,900.

The hash rate returns to an all-time high

Another aspect of Bitcoin that is breaking new records this week is the hash rate.

After a long recovery from its collapse five months ago, a fundamental core of the network is now at levels visited between late April and early May.

According to data from the MiningPoolStats real-time monitoring resource, excluding irregularities in the raw data, currently the hash rate is around 168 exahash per second (EH / s).

Bitcoin hash rate raw data chart. Source: MiningPoolStats

A shared chart shows the magnitude of progress made since miners started leaving China en masse.

Although the hash rate, which describes the computational power dedicated to mining, can only be estimated and not measured exactly, now the parameter begins to venture into uncharted territory after almost half a year.

“Bitcoin hash rate over the past week: 160.6 EH / s. 160,600,000,000,000,000,000 hashes per second. “

Difficulty, arguably the most important indicator for Bitcoin’s strength, also continues to approach its all-time highs, as Cointelegraph reported.

Sunday saw another 4.7% increase, the ninth positive change in a row for the benchmark.

“Signs of instability”

Aside from Bitcoin, traditional markets, not just investors, are starting to get nervous.

At a conference last week, Raghuram Rajan, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, sounded the alarm about excessive growth in equity markets.

“There are obvious signs of instability,He said of the Nomura-Wolfe basket of popular US equities, cited by the Financial Times and other publications.

Following Bitcoin’s lead during periods of rapid price growth, options are seeing substantial volumes, and leverage increases with them.

“Everything seems crazy, there are bubbles here, bubbles there, everywhere,Said Eirk Knutzen, chief investment officer of investment manager Neuberger Berman, quoted by the Financial Times.

“It has become a cliché, but we are really in uncharted waters, very unusual territory.”

While November has traditionally been a strong performance month for traditional financial and cryptocurrency markets, this environment feeds pre-existing suspicions about the “up only” nature of stocks in particular.

For Bitcoiners, the question centers on the overall correlation between the two. Despite independent movements in recent months, BTC can still be affected by sudden changes in sentiment in other markets.

One example was Tesla, which fell in line with Bitcoin last week when CEO Elon Musk sold 10% of his shares.