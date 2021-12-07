5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) begins a new week with traders digesting the impact of the past few days, a sharp drop in price to $ 41,900.

Now, a modest recovery competes with several solid resistances, the first of which is at $ 50,000.

As a sense of déjà vu pervades the markets, analysts are starting to accept that probably the end of Q4 2021 will not see the anticipated blow-off top. Furthermore, many fear that the price of BTC will have to find another low before a genuine recovery can begin.

What could happen in the last weeks of the year? Cointelegraph looks at five factors on the radar for the next few days.

Consolidation towards a “bullish” Q1 2022?

After returning to around $ 50,000 over the weekend, BTC / USD currently fluctuates around $ 48,000 following a loss of 16% in one week. Compared to an all-time high of $ 69,000, the maximum loss so far equates to 39%: significant but certainly not record-breaking for Bitcoin.

______ ~ 40% Corrections 2W RSI Floor Breaks

2013 4 1 (bear confirmed)

2017 7 1 (bear confirmed)

2021 6 0 (excluding Mar 2020) pic.twitter.com/B1nwFEDwKP – TechDev (@ TechDev_52) December 5, 2021

As price predictions fade, the focus now is on a resurgence in 2022.

“For what it’s worth, my base scenario includes a consolidation in a range through the end of the year, a mixed-negative funding rate / premium regime before a bullish Q1,”William Clemente predicted in one discussion on Twitter.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

A key element for the sustainability of the recovery will be derivatives markets following the recent cascade of liquidations.

“Yesterday’s liquidation cascade was the second largest single-day event in 2021 in terms of BTC, only surpassed by the May 19 crash.”

Yesterday’s liquidation cascade was the second largest single day event of 2021 in #BTC terms, bested only by the May 19 crash in sheer size. pic.twitter.com/tRKPCJn6J8 – TXMC (@TXMCtrades) December 5, 2021

Friday’s events managed to “reset” in a sense the open interest of Bitcoin futures at levels unchanged since September, when the price was in the same area touched by the peak of the recent correction.

Bitcoin futures open interest chart. Source: Coinglass

New data on the CPI, new inflationary fears

Macro markets are already in the balance, but this week could add fuel to the fire in the form of new data on the consumer price index (CPI). Many analysts predict that the CPI values ​​in the United States for the month of November will even exceed the shocking 6.2% per annum in October.

The economists’ prognoses were highlighted by Lyn Alden, financial commentator and founder of Lyn Alden Investment Strategy. Additionally, he added that the housing market, a lagging indicator less present last month, will likely be a factor in the results:

Economists expect November CPI on average to be 6.7% per annum (up from 6.2% the previous month), and a 0.7% monthly rise (down from 0.9% in the previous month). previous month). “

Economists on average expect next week’s CPI print for what happened in November to be 6.7% year-over-year (up from 6.2% in the month prior) and for the month-over-month print to be 0.7% (down from the month prior’s 0.9%). pic.twitter.com/ljOEZQVDBz – Lyn Alden (@LynAldenContact) December 5, 2021

Last week, inflation was already back on the headlines when Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, implied that “transient”Is no longer the proper description for the phenomenon.

Bitcoin reacted immediately, and the bulls will watch the new CPI data closely and hope for an October rerun.

Despite the recent volatility, cryptocurrency is considered the best solution to protect one’s purchasing power, especially given that inflation is actually much higher taking into account non-CPI assets.

“Everyone comes to double-digit inflation by measuring it correctly and they need Bitcoin more than they realize,” he warned a few days ago the CEO of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, a well-known critic of the CPI in the circles of Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, the printing of money by central banks, particularly the Fed, has recently drawn public criticism from the head of another sovereign state.

“Can you stop printing new money? You will only make it worse,“Commented Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, in response to Powell’s speech on inflation no longer “transitory.“

“For real. It’s very simple. “

Watch out for the gap!

This week, Bitcoin is facing a “huge“Futures gap, so large that the price may not be able to fill it immediately. Despite this, Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe believes traders shouldn’t ignore this.

Even though derivatives traders only added bearish pressure over the weekend, futures could still form a target for positive momentum.

CME futures closed Friday at $ 53,545, a good day $ 5,000 higher than the current spot price.

In line with historical behavior, BTC / USD could rise to “bridge” the gap, paving the way for at least a return above $ 50,000 by turning the level into support, and potentially even beyond the 1 trillion market cap milestone. dollars.

“In a few hours, a huge gap will form on the CME at $ 53,500,” he predicted Sunday van de Poppe.

“Very often, about 99% of the time, gaps are eventually filled. It is undoubtedly an important level to observe in the coming weeks if Bitcoin continues its recovery. “

CME Bitcoin futures hourly chart depicting the gap. Source: TradingView

Meanwhile, the correction managed to close an earlier downside gap that appeared towards the end of November.

“Some minimal movements in the markets over the weekend, but I expect the true volatility to return as the weekly candle and futures markets open in the US,” he added van de Poppe.

Sentiment has hit five-month lows

Although a few months away from the September correction, the chaos of last week is drawing far more comparisons to the events of March 2020.

On that occasion, as in the last few days, the coronavirus was the background to the instability that saw BTC / USD drastically collapse by 60% in total in just one week.

This time the stakes are not that high, resulting in descriptions of a “mini” replica.

“So far, BTC looks like a miniature version of the March 2020 crash.”

$ BTC Is looking like a miniature version of the March 2020 crash so far. pic.twitter.com/KtBGd4K83d – Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) December 5, 2021

A key difference is related to the composition of the market: 18 months ago, leveraged traders and their influence on the markets were a much smaller phenomenon.

“This Bitcoin correction was NOT sentiment driven,” he tweeted Saturday Danny Scott, CEO of the CoinCorner exchange.

“It was led by bettors with leverage and liquidation. Sentiment is still very bullish. “

While sentiment remains intact, according to Scott, timing is shattering the positive mood, and he hopes 2021 will end in a boom instead of a fiasco. March 2020 saw a slow recovery from lows, accelerating only about eight months later.

Meanwhile, a look at the Crypto Fear & Greed Index highlights the shock among many market participants, with the score at 16/100 decidedly in “extreme fear” territory and at its lowest level since July.

“Fear wasn’t so strong since the May crash,” he added van de Poppe mentioning the Index.

“Sentiment is literally a funeral. I like.”

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Source: Alternative.me

The hash rate marks new all-time highs

One aspect of Bitcoin that is not bearish at all is the fundamentals of the network.

The panic between spot traders and doomsday headlines from the mainstream media have not dented the core business of the Bitcoin network, underscoring the long-term perspective of the miners.

Even the drop to $ 42,000 failed to compromise performance, and the hash rate (a measure of the computational power dedicated to the network) remains close to all-time highs.

“The highest hash rate since April.”

Highest hashrate since April pic.twitter.com/qYw2htrtVl – Nico (@CryptoNTez) December 4, 2021

Different estimates indicate different figures in relation to the historical Bitcoin hash rate record.

According to the well-known MiningPoolStats resource, the hash rate is at its highest sustained levels ever.

Bitcoin hash rate chart. Source: MiningPoolStats

Currently, Blockchain.com’s seven-day average indicates 162 exahash per second (EH / s), 18 EH / s lower than the May record before the ban in China.

Bitcoin hash rate 7-day average chart. Source: Blockchain.com

However, a popular mantra is that price action in the spot market inevitably follows hash rate trends.

The difficulty, which maintains Bitcoin’s balance regardless of hash rate changes, is set to increase just under 1% in six days. Previously, forecasts indicated that the metric would experience a second consecutive decline.