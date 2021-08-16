5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) is approaching its second bout on decisive resistance this week, with the bulls firmly in command.

After a mixed weekend that saw a move to $ 48,000 and a strong rejection from this level, Bitcoin has already made up for all of its losses.

With conditions widely favorable for sustained strength, it may only be a matter of time before the next momentum reshapes the BTC / USD spot market.

Cointelegraph suggests five factors to consider when analyzing Bitcoin’s movements in the coming days.

Bitcoin returns to challenge $ 48,000

Over the course of the weekend, Bitcoin went from rags to riches.

Saturday kicked off with a notable rally that took BTC / USD above $ 47,000, a border area with a large wall of resistance that currently remains in place.

Subsequently, a failed attack on this range resulted in a sharp reversal, pushing Bitcoin to local lows of $ 45,500 before recovering.

This recovery, which took place on Sunday, has brought Bitcoin back to where it started the weekend, and the situation on Monday gives a strong feeling of déjà-vu for traders.

“Bitcoin must win back $ 46,500,” he warned Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe before the recent hike.

“In that case, I assume the highs will be tested again. Otherwise, $ 44,000 is the next target. “

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

With the prospect of a rematch hour between the possibilities, sellers still remain steadfast at $ 48,000. A look at the buying and selling levels on the large exchange Binance it shows the magnitude of the resistance, with the support at $ 45,000 now becoming substantial.

Buy and Sell Levels in BTC / USD (Binance), August 16. Source: Material Indicators / Twitter

Meanwhile, trader and analyst Rekt Capital considered an ascending triangle structure for BTC / USD, with Sunday’s move as a test of the upper limit, but not a breakout.

“BTC has formed a new declining high with its new retest attempt,” he tweeted Monday.

“Now has $ BTC switched to this current market structure?”

Ascending triangle structure in BTC / USD. Source: Rekt Capital / Twitter

Hash rate and difficulty point upwards

A familiar source offers more good news: Bitcoin network fundamentals continue to rise to all-time highs.

After the most recent automated adjustment on Friday, the difficulty recorded a 7.3% increase, marking its best performance since the Bitcoin price sell-off in May.

Bitcoin difficulty chart. Source: Blockchain.com

As Cointelegraph has repeatedly reported, mining power is returning to Bitcoin after being forced out of China, while existing operations are expanding their capabilities.

The result is an increase in the hash rate of Bitcoin mining and, with it, greater competition for the rewards distributed with each block. This process, in turn, leads to an increase in the difficulty of keeping the network in balance, also improving its security and highlighting the long-term commitment of miners to Bitcoin, investments in exchange for profits.

“Bitcoin’s difficulty adjusted by + 7.3% this morning as hashing power starts to come back online (after leaving China).”

On Monday, the hash rate stood at 113 exahash per second (EH / s), now firmly above the 100 EH / s level and 30 EH / s higher than the lows hit after the May crash. The all-time high of the hash rate, reached before the measures in China, is 168 EH / s, according to the monitoring resource MiningPoolStats.

The dollar celebrates 50 years with a weak recovery

Favorable winds from the broader macro context appear poised to amplify Bitcoin’s strength this week.

After a difficult end of the week for the US dollar, Monday provided only a modest recovery. This weekend marked 50 years since the US ended the dollar’s convertibility into gold. The weakness of the dollar, while not guaranteeing easy gains for BTC, nevertheless remains a useful indicator for the potential of the crypto market.

At the time of writing, the US dollar index (DXY) stands at 92.6, down from levels above 93 it hit last week.

US dollar index daily chart. Source: TradingView

In a market summary, Justin d’Anethan, head of exchange sales at Nasdaq-listed crypto company EQONEX, reiterated that a weak dollar can be an opportunity for hedging assets, including gold.

“We can speculate that the dollar’s decline supports riskier assets other than gold, which is trying to recover.”He wrote on Monday.

“In the crypto sector, the optimism is almost palpable; investors are now much richer than last week or the past. “

D’Anethan said he was confident in a further macro catalyst from the US government, represented by the change in the near future of the language associated with crypto fiscal conditions in the controversial infrastructure law.

“If a more tolerant formulation is approved, it will be very favorable,” he added.

Greed at its highest level since April

A slight counterpoint to the desire for sustained bullish momentum for Bitcoin is market sentiment, which is already flirting with “extremes.”

Over the weekend, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index marked the highest score achieved in four months. Analyzing a set of factors to determine if cryptocurrencies in general are over-sold or, on the contrary, close to a sell-off, on Sunday the Index touched 76/100, a value corresponding to “extreme greed.”

Just last month, the indicator measured 10/100, the exact opposite of today, or “extreme fear.”

A potential $ 50,000 attack on Bitcoin could then shatter sentiment again, increasing the risk of an impulsive correction as the market approaches its all-time highs in April.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index, August 16. Source: Alternative.me

Altcoin on the rise as Bitcoin stalles

This week, the loss of one currency is the luck of another, and it appears that altcoins may be the main beneficiaries of the current sentiment.

With Bitcoin up around 8% from a week ago, several large altcoins are outstripping its gains.

In the top 50 of cryptocurrencies by market cap, many have seen weekly increases above 20%, and on Monday Solana (SOL) leads with 60%.

As Cointelegraph reported, many are hoping that some form of “alt-season” can still return this summer, possibly underpinned by the resurgence of decentralized finance.

At 43.7%, Bitcoin’s dominance on the market cap is also down despite strong performance, paving the way for an advantage for altcoins in the coming months.