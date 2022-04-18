5 things to watch out for about bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week with everything quiet in the traditional markets but with a storm brewing when it comes to the crypto space.

As the long Easter weekend continues for the United States and much of Europe, traders are keeping an eye on whether bitcoin can hold steady for four days without the involvement of professional investors.

So far, the picture has not favored the bulls; Since Good Friday, the BTC/USD pair has been characterized by sideways action punctuated by bouts of sudden volatility to the downside.

That continued overnight into Monday, and now the $40,000 level is out of reach again.. What will the atmosphere be like in the coming days?

Cointelegraph takes a look at potential market moving factors that may influence bitcoin price performance this week.

Holiday cheer costs bitcoin $40,000

It is a frustrating time for bitcoin spot traders. Without traditional market guidance, bitcoin faces four “after-hours” trading days, meaning liquidity is tighter than normal.

This has a habit of causing any sudden price movement to spill over and cause larger-than-normal knock-on effects..

If, for example, buyer support is withdrawn at a particular price, panic can more easily spread when there are fewer participants – and less cash – to mitigate it..

This scenario has already occurred several times during the Easter weekend. Although most of the time it has traded sideways, the BTC/USD pair has suffered bouts of sudden declines from which it has had a hard time recovering.

On Sunday night, the market fell over $1,000 in a matter of minutes, including an $800 loss on a single one-minute candle..

With this, the support of USD 39,000 was lostas confirmed by data from the on-chain monitoring resource Material Indicators.

On Friday, Material Indicators I observe the buyers’ block of support immediately below the spot price, which is now non-existent and opens the possibility of a pullback much deeper, involving bitcoin’s 200-week moving average (200 WMA).

The 200-week moving average is currently above $21,000.according to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView. The level is very significantas it has never been broken by the spot price during bear markets and has continuously risen throughout bitcoin’s history.

“The 50, 100 and 200 weekly MAs are key levels,” Material Indicators continued. Twitter comments.

“Bull markets occur when the price is above the 50 WMA. The 100 may give a relief rally, but since 2011 it has never been in a downtrend. The 200 WMA has always marked the bottom + has a confluence with the longtime support channel.”

100 WMA “relief rally” site is at $35,740 as of Monday.

BTC/USD (Bitstamp) 1-week candlestick chart with the 100 and 200 WMA. Source: TradingView

Despite the potentially unreliable performance of holiday prices, few seemed surprised by the idea that crypto markets en masse are poised for further losses.

The popular trader Pierre pointed to multiple targets achieved across altcoins on Monday as BTC stumbledafter previously warning that such a move lower would be the “nail in the coffin” for weak tokens.

The macro has many surprises up its sleeve

With western markets closed until Tuesday, there is little room for a macroeconomic-induced move in the cryptocurrency space.

Asian markets were mostly flat throughout Monday; Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up a modest 0.67% and the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.67% at the time of writing.

However, the global financial markets have not been easy this month, as the current situation is characterized as uncharted territory.. The increase in inflation, together with minimum interest rates, is one of the novelties.

For market commentator Holger Zschaepitz, the focus is on international bond markets, which have lost $6.4 trillion since hitting their all-time highs last year.

“The biggest bond bubble in 800 years continues to deflate after US inflation data (CPI and PPI) shake bond markets. The value of global bonds has fallen by another $400 billion this week, bringing the total loss from the all-time high to $6.4 trillion,” commented next to a graph.

Global bond chart. Source: Holger Zschaepitz/Twitter

The expansion of the balance sheet of the central bank of Japanwhich Zschaepitz previously called the biggest monetary policy experiment “in history,” is producing new phenomena in the form of a spike in inflation.

Inflation is a double-edged sword for Bitcoiners as the rising price tide and central bank reactions are going to put a lot of pressure on stocks and risky assets early on.. Only later, according to various theories, will the tide turn in favor of bitcoin as a store of value.

“The contrast between high equity prices and tamed commodities on a 10-year basis may point to further downside probabilities for equities”, wrote In his latest update last week, Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone defended that view.

“The S&P 500 is up nearly 280% at the end of 2021, and our currency chart shows the index as a potential top reversal risk versus the Fed.”

The DXY is faced with a “do or die” decision

One of the measuring sticks of traditional economics stands at what could prove to be a crucial turning point..

The US Dollar Currency Index (DXY), a key measure of dollar strength, faces a decision between further gains or a major correction: remains at the threshold of 100 points.

DXY 1-week candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

The last time DXY was this bullish was in April 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus market turmoil.

DXY has a habit of running against the bitcoin price, and while that inverse correlation has been broken somewhat in the last year, the odds remain that a major drop for the USD is a benefit for BTC.

“If we see DXY roll back on this trend line, get ready for a strong send”, summarized market commentator Johal Miles on Sunday.

“Naturally, the Fed is of key importance here, as any change in course will put pressure on the dollar.”

An accompanying chart highlighted the impact of DXY pullbacks on the BTC/USD pair since late 2014..

Chart with DXY comments against the BTC/USD pair. Source: Johal Thousands/ Twitter

On Monday, however, there were no real signs of a pullback.and a brief dip in DXY last week – which coincided with an equally brief rally in BTC price – was soon fully mitigated.

“Many are calling for corrections in DXY, but it still looks bullish,” added popular chartist Jesse Olson on day.

Stock market balances are the lowest since mid-2018

What are the most bullish signs coming from bitcoin in the current environment?

Look no further than exchanges as their declining balances point to sustained determination to “hold” BTC..

According to the latest data, Not only are buyers continuing to move large tranches of coins off exchanges into cold storage, but the overall BTC balance of those exchanges is now at new multi-year lows.

Figures from on-chain analytics firm CyptoQuant confirm that the balance of 21 major exchanges was 2.274 million BTC on Sunday. The last time the level was this low was in July 2018.

Chart of bitcoin exchange reserves. Source: CryptoQuant

The impact of these buying trends remains to be seen in practice.. Although the available supply is decreasing, no real fight for BTC yetwhile sellers, on the contrary, have tried to exit at levels close to $50,000 in recent weeks.

The result is a narrow range of movement for BTC price action as buyers and sellers act in a closely watched range.. Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant, I observe this phenomenon last week.

As Cointelegraph reported, meanwhile, the most likely source of the decline in exchange supply is institutional, rather than retail investors.

Sentiment in the crypto space diverges towards “extreme fear”

Is Cryptocurrency Market Sentiment Really Indicative of a Coming Shock?

Bitcoin has been lauded as the “only” truly honest market available to investors.and its drop from all-time highs thus foreshadowed this year’s inflationary environment hostile to stocks, commodities and more.

In case that’s true, the current state of the Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index may give investors another pause for thought.

At 24/100 as of Monday, the index is back in the “extreme fear” zonehaving more than halved since early April.

Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index (screenshot). Source: Alternative.me

In contrast, the traditional market’s Greed and Fear Index is “neutral”a zone he has remained in since breaking out of the “fear” zone late last month.

Greed and Fear Index (screenshot). Source: CNN

Though equally famous for his fickle nature, cryptocurrency market sentiment could be a warning to those hoping the good times will continue regardless.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. All investments and operations involve risk, so you should do your own research when making your decision.

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.

Keep reading: