5 things we learned from The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’

“I just want to be a director,” said Abel Tesfaye a Rolling Stone in 2020, a few months after debuting on the big screen in Uncut Gems. “I want to make great cinema”. With the new album Dawn FM, The Weeknd turned this passion into one of the most cinematic records of his career. The record features a first-rate cast (Lil Wayne and Tyler, The Creator), famous producers (Max Martin and Oneohtrix Point Never) and notable friends (Jim Carrey and Quincy Jones), united to tell a powerful tale of death and love. Also in the new world of The Weeknd is Josh Safdie, author and co-director of Uncut Gems. Here are five things we learned from listening to the record.

The record is the radio to be listened to before death



The Weeknd and Jim Carrey have bonded thanks to a common passion for telescopes, but in the new album they meet on a decidedly more macabre ground. To hear the interludes in which the actor is the protagonist, it is clear that Carrey plays the role of the DJ of the radio Dawn FM, the man who accompanies the listeners to the afterlife. “We are here to hold your hand during this peaceful transition,” he says both comfortingly and disturbingly in the first track. The disc is also full of allegories and images related to death. Even the protagonist on the cover – the aged The Weeknd – seems to be nearing the end.

The songs are linked

There are ideas and sounds of Dawn FM that come back in all the songs. Take My Breath, where Weeknd sings “You offer yourself to me as a sacrifice”, is followed by a piece which is entitled Sacrifice. The interlude in which Quincy Jones recounts the impact of an old family trauma on his love affairs comes before Out of Time, in which Weeknd talks about how she pushed a love away after a painful moment. The pieces of the whole disc are also connected thanks to the production.

Michael Jackson’s influence is central

We knew The Weeknd loves the King of Pop, but Michael Jackson’s influence has never been more evident (aside from the 2011 version of Dirty Diana). In Carrey’s last speech, calls are heard from Vincent Price’s speech in Thriller. Shortly before there is Sacrifice with his vocal melodies in the style of Jackson, while the guitar riffs resemble those of Wanna Be Starting Something or Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough. And this too is a sign of the disc’s thematic continuity: after Sacrifice, in fact, there is the interlude of Quincy Jones, Jackson’s longtime collaborator.

There is also a tribute to Prince on the record

Prince’s influence is evident in I Heard You’re Married, in its soft groove and percussion, but the most explicit reference is in Phantom Regret, one of Jim Carrey’s interludes. “When the purple rain falls, we are all bathed in her grace,” says the actor. The Weeknd never hid her love for Prince and always said she was inspired by him too. Prior to the artist’s death in 2016, the two had also worked together at Paisley Park. During his last TV appearance in 2015, Prince presented The Weeknd with an American Music Award.

Only The Weeknd could keep such diverse producers together

Once upon a time, The Weeknd would never have worked with Max Martin or another producer outside his circle of collaborators. The Swede, however, helped him achieve pop success in 2015 and the two have never stopped collaborating since. His most important contribution is precisely in Dawn FM: he edited 15 of the 16 pieces in the lineup. Thanks to the credits we also know the contribution of many pop veterans, such as TBHits, already at work with Ariana Grande in Positions And Thank U, Next; Calvin Harris, who he worked on I Heard You’re Married; and Oscar Holter, a collaborator of Martin and co-producer of the hits Blinding Lights, Hardest to Love And Save Your Tears, who worked on 12 of the 16 songs in the lineup here.

The surprise, however, is Daniel Lopatin, that is Oneohtrix Point Never, who has participated in various songs of Dawn FM. Lopatin and Tesfaye met thanks to Uncut Gems, and the producer contributed both to some songs of After Hours than at the Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show. The idea of ​​bringing together an experimental composer and Top 40 producers perfectly demonstrates The Weeknd’s dual ambition: to entertain audiences and challenge them at the same time.

