5 things you can do to clean arteries quickly

Bad cholesterol: do you want to fight it, but you don’t know where to start? Here are five healthy habits to take into account. Let’s find out together!
Cholesterol is a problem that we hear about very often. More and more people around the world are experiencing excessive cholesterol levels. It has been seen that most of them have a low to medium socio-economic status. Those who consume a higher amount of “junk food” do so mainly for the “price” issue, but should know that doing so is negatively affecting their health.
The “junk food” is the one that is richest in bad fats and salt. Given that those with high levels of bad cholesterol do not even know it, not receiving adequate treatment, it is good to try to carry on healthy habits that will help to keep it under control. A healthy and balanced diet, in fact, is ideal. Here are some life rules that help.
Bad cholesterol: 5 healthy habits to fight it
- Consume more fiber: many of them can be found in cereals (barley, oats). They are very suitable because they decrease and in some cases even prevent the absorption of cholesterol in the intestine.
- Go for healthy fats: it is good to avoid saturated fats present in sausages, fried foods, cheeses and much more. Fast food food should be abolished. You should try to include many unsaturated “good ones” in your diet. They are present in nuts, fish (rich in Omega 3), oil and much more.
- Consume more nuts: almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts are all indicated because they significantly lower cholesterol.
- Get good exercise: the ideal would be to combine an active lifestyle with proper nutrition. You don’t necessarily need to find a sport, just a walk 2/3 times a week or 30 minutes every day. It helps muscles, is good for bones, heart and cholesterol, of course.
- Avoid the consumption of alcohol and tobacco: it is known that they are not good for your health. The liver, heart and lungs are negatively affected. They should be abolished because they lower the levels of HDL (the good cholesterol) present in the blood and do nothing but raise those of LDL (the bad cholesterol).