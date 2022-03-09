5 things you can do to clean arteries quickly

Bad cholesterol: do you want to fight it, but you don’t know where to start? Here are five healthy habits to take into account. Let’s find out together!

Cholesterol is a problem that we hear about very often. More and more people around the world are experiencing excessive cholesterol levels. It has been seen that most of them have a low to medium socio-economic status. Those who consume a higher amount of “junk food” do so mainly for the “price” issue, but should know that doing so is negatively affecting their health.

The “junk food” is the one that is richest in bad fats and salt. Given that those with high levels of bad cholesterol do not even know it, not receiving adequate treatment, it is good to try to carry on healthy habits that will help to keep it under control. A healthy and balanced diet, in fact, is ideal. Here are some life rules that help.

Bad cholesterol: 5 healthy habits to fight it