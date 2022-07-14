5 things you didn’t know about Ray-Ban, the iconic eyewear brand – Masculin.com

Ray-Ban has been part of American culture for over 75 years. They have been worn by celebrities and everyday people alike, and continue to be a popular choice for sunglasses and prescription glasses.

Here are five things you might not know about Ray-Ban

You think you know the American brand well, but in 75 years of history, Ray-Ban has many interesting stories and facts to tell!

1. Ray-Ban was founded in 1937 by Bausch & Lomb

This lab was looking for a new market for its products after the glasses it had made for airplane pilots were no longer used by the military. Founded by two German immigrants in Rochester, New York, Bausch & Lomb was a company specializing in the manufacture of precision instruments and lenses.

2. The first Ray-Bans were the famous Aviator

The first pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses was designed for pilots, who complained of sun glare when flying. The teardrop shape of the lenses was designed to minimize peripheral vision so pilots can concentrate on their instruments.

3. Ray-Ban is owned by Luxottica

In 1999, Italian company Luxottica bought Bausch & Lomb for $8.7 billion. Luxottica also owns a number of other eyewear brands, including Oakley, Oliver Peoples and Persol, forming a huge sunglass empire.

4. Ray-Bans have been worn by iconic figures

Throughout its history, Ray-Ban has been worn by a number of celebrities and style icons. Some of the most famous wearers include Audrey Hepburn, James Dean, Madonna and Michael Jackson.

5. You can get custom Ray-Bans

If you want a truly unique pair of Ray-Bans, the brand offers a make-to-order service. You can choose the color of the frame, lenses and temples, and even have your initials engraved on the glasses.

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of glasses or just curious about the brand, these five facts were probably unknown to you, and even if you’ve been wearing Ray-Bans for years, there’s always something something new to learn about this American icon.

5 Pairs of iconic Ray-Bans

1. Audrey Hepburn and the Wayfarer

In 1961, Audrey Hepburn starred in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, one of the most iconic films of all time. She wore a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses in it, which quickly became synonymous with the film itself. The style was so popular that it was later used in other films, such as The Blues Brothers and Risky Business.

2. James Dean and the Aviators

In 1955, James Dean starred in Rebel Without a Cause, a film about adolescent angst and rebellion. He wears a pair of Ray-Ban Aviator sunglasses there, which adds to his bad image. This style became popular with young people who saw the film and wanted to emulate Dean’s look. Find the Aviator Classic on the Ray-Ban website.

3. Madonna and Round Metal

In 1985, Madonna released her hit “Like a Virgin”, which propelled her to superstardom. In the music video for the song, she wears a pair of Ray-Ban Round Metal sunglasses, which are now icons. The style was popularized by Madonna and has been worn by a number of celebrities since, including Lady Gaga and Beyonce.

4. Michael Jackson and the Wayfarer II

In 1984, Michael Jackson released his album Thriller, which included the hit song “Beat It.” In the music video for the song, MJ wears a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarer II sunglasses. The style was popularized by Jackson and has been worn by a number of celebrities since, including Brad Pitt and Justin Timberlake.

5. Tim Roth and the Clubmasters

In 1992, Tim Roth starred in Reservoir Dogs, a Quentin Tarantino film about a group of criminals. There he wears a pair of Ray-Ban Clubmaster sunglasses, which have become synonymous with the film. The style was popularized by Roth and has been worn by a number of celebrities since, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Bennett.

Of course, we could also have mentioned the many other celebrities who have worn Ray-Bans, including Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Timberlake. But these five pairs are some of the most iconic and represent the different styles Ray-Ban has to offer.

