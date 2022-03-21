After taking their relationship with secrecy, Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton became a trend when their engagement was confirmed.

Actors They made their debut as a couple on the red carpet at the BAFTA Film Awards on March 13 last. In this, Zawe wore an impressive ring on the ring finger of his left hand, which raised suspicions about a possible engagement, which have already been confirmed. Next, 5 things you probably didn’t know about Tom Hiddleston’s fiancee.

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Zawe Ashton, Tom Hiddleston’s Fiancée

presidential family

Although he was born and raised in the UK, the actress’s maternal family is from Uganda. In fact, his grandfather was the Prime Minister of Uganda for a brief period in 1980, to the establishment of the Uganda Presidential Commission. His name is Paulo Muwanga.

She made her Broadway debut alongside Tom Hiddleston.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton met in 2019 after working together on the play betrayalwhich was the Broadway debut for both personalities. Due to the great success, the work was taken to London.

His connection to Kanye West and Jay Z

If Zawe Ashton’s face doesn’t look familiar to you, you can recognize her by her voice. Besides acting, the 37-year-old Briton has narrated important audiovisual projects, like the documentary “Public Enemies: Jay-Z vs. kanye” and “24 Hours in Police Custody”, just to mention a few.

will join marvel

Just like her fiancé, Zawe Ashton will soon be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The actress will give life to one of the villains of the marvels (2023), tape in which will share the screen with Brie Larson, as the film will be the sequel to Captain Marvel (2019).

His passion for writing

Ashton also has a great passion for writing. At age 17 he participated in poetry slam and won the championship London Poetry Slam Championship in 2000. In 2006, she was a writer at the Contact Theater of Manchester and his first work, Harm’s Waywas nominated for the Verity Bargate in 2007.