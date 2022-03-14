On March 3, one of the most anticipated films of this year was released: batmanstarring Robert Pattinson and also featuring Zoë Kravitz, who plays Catwoman. That is why we share five things that you probably did not know about the actress.

5 things you didn’t know about Zoe Kravitz, Catwoman in ‘The Batman’

Marisa Tomei is her godmother

In an interview with Allure, Zoë discussed the strong female role models in her life, including her godmother Marisa Tomei. “My mom had really cool friends. Marisa Tomei is my godmother. I’ve always been surrounded by strong women, fun women.”said the actress.

his music past

She is not just an actress. Like her father, Lenny Kravitz, Zoe has a musical side. In 2009, he founded a band called Elevator Flight and later formed another band, LOLAWOLF.which released its first EP in 2014. The trio of Zoë, drummer Jimmy Giannopoulos, and keyboardist James Levy even opened for the likes of Miley Cyrus and Lilly Allen.

Starred in a Jay Z music video

Before being a bona fide movie star and becoming a singer, Zoë dabbled in music videos when the rapper chose her in his video to ‘Yo lo se’.

One of his first acting jobs put his health at risk

Zoë struggled with eating disorders growing up, so signing on to play an anorexic character in The Road Within (2014) ended up being a dangerous decision. He weighed down 90 pounds for the role, which caused his immune system to fail, causing him to lose his voice and contract shingles.

She was married

Zoë was married to Karl Glusman. They were reportedly married in a secret ceremony in May 2019, but the couple celebrated their vows with a more public wedding in France on June 29, 2019. However, in December 2020, they filed for divorce.