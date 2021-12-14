5 things you don’t know about Devin Nunes, CEO of TMTG

A new media and technology company from the former President of the United States Donald Trump is about to go public through the SPAC merger: Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) will in fact bring the Trump Media & Technology Group.

It was recently announced that Devin Nunes will be the new CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group.

Here are five things you may not know about Nunes, who will step down from the United States Congress to accept the new office.

1. Active in politics from a young age

In 1996 Nunes was elected as one of the youngest California college administrators in the state’s history; starting at the age of 23, Nunes was a member of the College of Sequoias from 1996 to 2002.

At the age of 29, Nunes became a member of the United States House of Representatives, serving the 21st Congressional District of California; following the redefinition of electoral districts, Nunes is now a member of the House of Representatives serving the 22nd congressional district.

Nunes, who has worked in the US Congress since 2003, will step down midway through his 10th term to accept the new role at Trump Media & Technology Group.

2. It will have to compete with the big techs

In his new role as CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, Nunes will be tasked with creating a company that aims to compete with big tech companies such as Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) e YouTube, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

Nunes has been a big tech critic for years and has tried to sue Twitter in the past.

“I was recently presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in,” Nunes emailed announcing the new role.

Nunes spoke of the fledgling Trump Media & Technology Group as a platform for uncensored expression.

“The time has come to reopen the Internet and allow the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship.”

Nunes has 1.2 million followers on Twitter but hasn’t posted since December 2020.

“Oddly quiet here in the Twitter sewer. For a second I thought I ended up on MySpace by accident. Many people I follow have been vaporized by the tech tyrants of the left “, he tweeted Nunes in November 2020.

Nunes encourages its Twitter followers to join alternative social media platforms including I will speak And Rumble; the latter will also be listed on the stock exchange, through a merger of SPAC with CF Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ: CFVI).

3. Member of the intelligence committee

Nunes is a high-level member of the Committee on Intelligence, a position that has brought him both praise and criticism. At the end of 2019, the House of Representatives voted to indict Trump for abuse of power.

Nunes and other committee members published a report opposing the impeachment investigation proceeding.

The committee was also tasked with examining possible interference in the 2016 US presidential election: Nunes and other committee members defended Trump during the investigation.

4. Presidential Medal of Freedom

Nunes is the recipient of one of the highest civil honors in the United States: this year Trump has in fact awarded Nunes the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Trump cited several reasons why Nunes was awarded the medal: one of the main themes was Nunes’ background in the investigation as a member of the intelligence committee.

“The bold actions of Devin Nunes helped foil a plot to bring down an incumbent US President,” Trump said.

Trump cited many of Nunes’ inquiries, several of which are directly related to the President.

Congressman Devin Nunes is a government official of unrivaled talent, unassailable integrity and unwavering determination. He discovered the biggest scandal in American history ”.

An agricultural history

Nunes was born in Tulare, California to parents of Portuguese descent. Nunes’ family emigrated to California from Portugal.

His family owned and operated a farm in Tulare Country; Nunes worked on the farm for many years, even raising cattle when he was a teenager; the money earned from the business was spent by Nunes to start an agricultural business. Nunes also bought land with his brother.

“Since his election to Congress in 2002 at the age of 29, he has been a relentless advocate for California farmers, leading a long and successful battle to bring water to the Central Valley,” Trump said of Nunes.

Nunes holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics and a master’s degree in agriculture from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.