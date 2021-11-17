5 things you don’t know about the fantasy movie tonight on tv

Among 2000s they 1910s fantasy had one of its golden moments with gods young adult hugely successful that have won not only the teen audience, but also a place of honor in pop culture. After “Harry Potter“,”Twilight“,”Hunger Games” And “Divergent“, In the 2016 in the rooms comes “Fallen”, A sort of cinematic dark fantasy in a romantic key.

The subject is taken from the first book of the homonymous saga written by Lauren Kate who, speaking of his visit to the set, recalled:

“It’s a dream come true. It exceeded all my expectations. See the actors play the characters so faithfully … […]: it is a special experience to be here. I prepared as much as I could, but I was still totally unprepared for what it would be like to see this whole world come to life. “

Certainly the author was just as unprepared for the success her story would have at the box office. Against an economic investment of 40 million dollars, the film does collected 41 mln. However, despite these premises, in an era dominated by young adult, this film would have been destined to slip into the background products, along with other interested stories such as “The Giver” or “Beautiful creatures“.

5 things you don’t know about “Fallen”

Getting ready to watch the film by Scott Hicks tonight at 21.10 on La5, we propose below 5 curiosities from behind the scenes.

1. Missed actors

To interpret the two protagonists in the film we find Addison Timlin (who is 25, against the character’s 17) e Jeremy Irvine, but in the role of Luce and Dabiele we could have found respectively Lucy Hale And Liam Hemsworth.

2. Jeremy Irvin’s rejection

Irvin, already known for his participation in “War Horse“By Steven Spielberg, got the role after Gary Ross contacted him for the part of Peeta in”Hunger Games“. Then the actor refused to devote himself to other projects.

3. An Oscar-winning director

The professional behind the camera of “Fallen“Is anything but a novice. Scott Hicks is in fact one of the few directors to have received the honor of being nominated for an Oscar. In particular he got the nomination for the Academy Awards 1996 for “Shine“.

4. Hungary in the background

Filming of the film was shot in the city of Budapest.

5. The rights acquired before the book was released

The producers of the film bought the rights for transposition film of the story of Lauren Kate even before the publication of the book. They liked the novel instantly, not least because it was exactly what they were looking for: a story with teenage protagonists moving against a gothic background.

Debora Troiani

