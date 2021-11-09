5 things you (maybe) still don’t know about Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has been a staple on the Hollywood scene for decades, and while almost everyone knows about her storied career (and films like tomb Raider, Maleficent And Eternals), her long history of humanitarian work and the litter of six grown-up children who love to shop in her closet, there is much more to learn about the screen icon. Here are five things you probably (surely?) Didn’t know about the Jolie.

1. Had a backup career plan if acting didn’t work out

As a teenager, Jolie planned to become a model or a undertaker: “It seems like a very strange, quirky and dark thing to do, but I actually lost my grandfather and was very upset by his funeral,” she told 60 Minutes in 2011, adding: “How someone goes through and how the family copes with this transition and what death is should be approached in a different way. If this acting thing hadn’t worked, that would have been my path. “

2. She is a fan of acupuncture

Jolie told a Vanity Fair in 2017 he had developed a condition called Bell’s palsy, which causes one side of a person’s face to sag due to nerve damage. He chose to use acupuncture as an aid to fully recover.

3. Encourage your children to explore the world through language

Jolie and her family focused on learning languages ​​during the quarantine, and Jolie told the BBC: “All the children are learning several languages. I asked them which ones they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad is dedicated to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic and Knox he is learning sign language ”.

4. She is officially a diplomat

In April 2012, Jolie earned the title of Special Envoy after years of working as an ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

5. Not afraid to get close to insects

In 2017, Jolie was filmed frying Cambodian delicacies like crickets, scorpions and tarantulas for her children. “Shiloh loves tarantula, so she likes a bug,” Jolie revealed to Good Morning America. “You can eat a bag of crickets like a bag of chips.”

Also read: