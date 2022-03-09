5 things you need to know before moving from Android to iPhone

Having a smartphone is almost essential today, not for nothing there are more than 3.8 billion users of these devices in the world, and only in Mexico there are more than 84 million, according to data projected in Statista. One of the important factors to acquire one is the operating system, and currently two dominate the market: Android and iOS (iPhone).

Although, initially, mobile phones did not require an operating system that distinguished them or that was an attribute that added value to them, since the arrival of the iPhone in 2007, history changed; there were rivals such as BlackBerry OS or Symbian (from Nokia) that gradually fell, and currently the one that dominates the market is the OS owned by Google.

Apple acknowledges that the adoption of iOS 15 is lower than expected and there is a reason

iPhone, a desirable option when changing

To give us an idea of ​​the above, it is enough to refer to the most recent data released by Statcounter on the current state of the market share in mobile operating systems, finding that Android dominates with 70.9 percent, followed by iOS with 28.2 percent and, far away, other competitors such as Samsung, KaiOS, which do not reach 1 percent, and others classified as “unknown”.

What is interesting is that the iPhone, despite being a more expensive smartphone -even with its “affordable” options from Apple- compared to devices with similar features and characteristics, has been gaining ground over the years.

This is how the data reveals it, because while at the beginning of 2017 Apple smartphones represented just over 19 percent, by February 2022 they are already close to 30 percent, a growth of 50 percent.

Certainly, iPhones are devices that most smartphone users in the world would like to have, which is why they become the first choice when a person decides to change phones. In fact, during 2020 it became the world’s best-selling smartphone, according to Counterpoint Research. If you’re among this group, there are a few things you should know before moving to iOS.

1. Before starting between Android and iPhone

Apple is one of the companies that usually gives support to the user to help them appropriate their entire ecosystem, and with their smartphones it is no different, especially when it comes to a “new client”.

An example of this is the Move from Android application, which makes it possible to transfer all the content from a device with this operating system to one with iOS. To do this, simply open the application; click on “Transfer data from Android”; download or open the Move to iOS app from the Android; on the iPhone, click “Continue” and wait for a code to appear; Enter the code on the other smartphone; Select the content and wait.

2. Insufficient storage

This is a problem that iPhone users are very likely to encounter, since Apple offers an iCloud account with all its devices which, in its free version, is barely 5GB, a storage space that could be insufficient for many people who they usually make stocks or albums with photographs and videos.

An alternative is to combine this service with Google Drive, if you have a Gmail account or, if you prefer, pay for an iCloud subscription that offers greater storage capacity.

3. Full abduction

If the design and operation of the iPhone captivates you, you should know that joining this “exclusive” ecosystem brings with it the fact that on many occasions Apple will force you to use its own applications or, at least, will do everything to achieve it.

An example of this is that when a contact sends you a location from Appel Maps (iPhone to iPhone), when you click on it, the device will automatically propose opening it from the native application; something similar will happen with links to the web (Safari), with music from Shazam or even Apple Music could be proposed. However, it should be noted that the “suggestion” is not mandatory, the user will be able to choose other options as he downloads other apps.

4. AirPods or AirPods

iPhones no longer have a 3.5mm headphone jack, so if you want to listen to music or some other multimedia content privately, it will be almost mandatory to purchase AirPods. This is because, although it is not impossible to connect wireless headphones from other brands, there are users on Reddit who warn that the iPhone’s bluetooth does not work correctly with wireless headphones from other brands.

5. Frequent updates

Of course, Android smartphones also have updates, however, with Apple devices this is a distinctive that provides added value, since it offers updates to their operating systems, correcting bugs or improving some features.