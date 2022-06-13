After nearly six years of meeting in the music video for “Slumber Party” and after almost nine months of commitment, last June 9, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari officially married in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles, with guests such as Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Madonna. That is why we share five things that you may not know about the singer.

5 things you probably didn’t know about Britney Spears

She began her career as a dancer and gymnast

Although best known for her singing career, Britney also has a background in gymnastics and dance. She honed her skills from an early age, performing at local talent shows and recitals.

In 1999, he told Variety that she traveled an hour for dance lessons as a child and studied at the Off-Broadway Dance Center in New York City.

She was originally rejected from “The All New Mickey Mouse Club.”

Spears starred “The All New Mickey Mouse Club” of Disney Channel along with other celebrities such as Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling, Keri Russell, Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez. However, at age 8, when she auditioned for the first time, she was rejected.

Auditioned for “The Notebook”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Spears auditioned to play Allie. However, Ryan Gosling eventually starred opposite Rachel McAdams in the adaptation of Nicholas Spark’s love story.

She was involved with British royalty

Timberlake is possibly her most famous ex, but Spears was also involved with British royalty. According to the magazine People, she was emailing Prince William before she linked up with Justin.

“We exchanged emails for a while, and he was supposed to come see me at some point, but it didn’t work out.”he said in a 2002 interview on “The Frank Skinner Show,” according to People.

There is a day dedicated to her in Las Vegas

After Britney held one of the most impressive musical residences in the city of Las Vegas in 2013, she was recognized by the local government, which, in 2014, he declared November 5 as “Britney Day.” Spears was given the key to the city and the first 100 people named “Britney” to arrive at the celebration got free tickets to see her show.