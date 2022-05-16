This May 16, Megan Fox turns 36. It is because of that We share five things that you probably did not know about the actress of transformers and Machine Gun Kelly’s fiancée.

5 things you probably didn’t know about Megan Fox

The actress fell ill after losing weight for her role in “Jennifer’s Body”

In an interview with GQ UK in 2009, the actress said she lost about 30 pounds for the role. “I told myself that I was following a method, which was so outrageous and ridiculous and it wasn’t true. But I ended up getting sick and my hair started falling out and I was like, ‘Oh fuck. I can not do this'”, said.

She was kicked out of Walmart for stealing

According to Daily ExpressAs a teenager, Fox attempted to steal makeup from Walmart stores and was kicked out of the stores. “I don’t know if the ban was for life, but when I was 14 or 15 I was caught and convicted of stealing Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen cosmetics from a Wal-Mart.”, he said, according to the outlet.

“I was actually taken to court and I had two options and I took the second option which was to wrap presents for Christmas which was amazing, it wasn’t really a punishment. The other was that they were going to make me wear a sign that said I stole from Wal-Mart and I had to stay out of Wal-Mart for three days.”he added.

It may interest you: Are Eiza González and Jason Momoa dating? This is what we know

He had a tattoo of Marilyn Monroe’s face on his arm.

Fox had a large image of Monroe’s face on his forearm, but he decided to take it off.. “I started reading about her and realized that her life was incredibly difficult. It’s like when you envision something for your future. I didn’t want to visualize something so negative.” he told Esquire in 2013.

He’s afraid to touch the newspapers and tissue paper

The actress told Wonderland Magazine that both things are like hearing when they scratch a blackboard. “I can’t stand touching newspapers or tissue paper. Anything laminated is fine. Really dry paper I can’t touch it. It gives me chills. Ughh,” she recounted.

Loves to eat raw baked goods

The star has a great sweet tooth. “I have a very sweet tooth and I eat tons of things without baking. Dough. Fudge. brownie mix cake mix”said to Wonderland Magazine.