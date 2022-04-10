5 things you should know about acetaminophen

According to studies, the excessive use of this analgesic can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases, affect hypertensive patients and cause liver damage.

Acetaminophen pill. Photo: Shutterstock.

Acetaminophen or also known as paracetamol is the most common drug in society and is used to counteract different ailments in the body. However, a study in the European Heart Journal indicates that the presence of sodium in the drug is related to an increased risk of heart and blood vessel problems.

Another study from the University of Edinburgh (United Kingdom) ensures that patients who take paracetamol long-term should opt for a lower dose, since there is the possibility of causing hypertension. And according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), while acetaminophen is harmless in small doses, it can affect the liver if taken incorrectly.

Here are five things you should know about this pain reliever:

1. It is not good for combating muscle pain.

Acetaminophen is part of a class of pain relievers called non-opioid pain relievers, which are used to treat mild to moderate pain. These include acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and aspirin.

Non-opioid pain relievers block an enzyme known as cyclooxygenase, or COX, according to Ewan McNicol, an assistant professor of anesthesiology at Tufts University. This enzyme helps the body produce lipid compounds called prostaglandins, which cause pain and inflammation when your cells are damaged. Therefore, blocking this enzyme helps prevent prostaglandins cause you pain.

Most non-opioid pain relievers work on the peripheral nervous system, or nerves that are not connected to your brain and spinal cord. However, scientists believe that acetaminophen works primarily in the central nervous system, attacking a slightly different form of the enzyme, called COX-3.

“What this means for you is that acetaminophen is good for headaches, fever, minor aches and pains, but it won’t reduce inflammation caused by a muscle strain, for example,” McNicol explained.

2. It is found in drugs other than Tylenol

Although many people know that the acetaminophen is the active ingredient in Tylenol, it’s also found in many other over-the-counter medications, including (but not limited to) Excedrin, Robitussin, and Sudafed.

Acetaminophen is also used in combination with opiates in medications prescription pain relievers such as Percocet, Vicodin, and Tylenol with codeine.

To determine if your medicine contains acetaminophen, read the medicine’s label or list of ingredients in information leaflet for the patient that comes along with your prescription. Look for the word “acetaminophen” or the letters “APAP,” an abbreviation sometimes used for the drug.

If you’re still not sure, contact your doctor or pharmacist.

3. It’s easy to accidentally take too much.

The FDA has established that the maximum recommended daily amount for adults is 4,000 milligrams. Reaching this limit is easier than you think; one Tylenol Extra Strength gel cap, for example, contains 500 mg.

Taking too much acetaminophen can lead to liver failure or death. Overdoses of the popular pain reliever are some of the most common poisonings around the world, according to the National Institutes of Health.

In April 2009, the FDA introduced new labeling requirements for drug manufacturers. Any product containing acetaminophen must identify the active ingredient in a conspicuous place on the label and must alert the consumer to the possibility of liver toxicity.

Consumers should not take more than the prescribed dose of any drug containing acetaminophen, according to the FDA, and should avoid taking more than one acetaminophen product at a time.

4. Not the best way to fight a hangover.

Most of us have taken a couple of painkillers after a night out to prevent a hangover. But experts say you should choose carefully when you open your medicine cabinet, especially if you’re a chronic heavy drinker.

Taking acetaminophen with alcohol, even in small amounts, can increase the risk of liver damage and/or kidney disease.

Acetaminophen is primarily metabolized in the liver, where it is converted to non-toxic compounds that are eliminated in the urine. But the liver needs something called glutathione to do that. If your glutathione levels are low — which can be caused by chronic alcohol use, an unhealthy diet or fasting — the drug can be metabolized into a more toxic substance, according to the National Institutes of Health from USA

Liver damage can occur after taking as few as four to five extra-strength pills over the course of a day, according to a National Institutes of Health publication on alcohol and metabolism. And another study showed that taking the recommended dose of acetaminophen with a small to moderate amount of alcohol can increase the risk of kidney disease by 123%.

You may not notice symptoms of liver damage right away, according to the FDA; some symptoms such as loss of appetite and nausea can be confused with the flu (or hangover). If you suspect that you are at risk, contact your doctor immediately.

5. It’s not like “a teaspoon of sugar.”

Children can take acetaminophen for pain or fever, but parents should read the medication label carefully to avoid dosage errors.

The “indications” section of the label tells you if the medicine is appropriate for your child and how much to give, according to the National Institutes of Health website. “If the dose for your child’s weight or age isn’t listed on the label or you don’t know how much to give, ask your pharmacist or doctor what to do.”

Liquid acetaminophen for infants and children is now sold in the same concentration: 160mg/5ml. That means babies need less; acetaminophen-containing products for babies usually come with a syringe instead of a dropper.

Parents should always use the measuring device that comes with the medication, the FDA says; never a kitchen spoon.

